"People Are Being Sent From Outside," Dipke Alleges BJP Sent Goons To Defame Protest

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke accused the BJP of deploying external elements to disrupt the peaceful 34-day NEET protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
The demonstrators are demanding accountability for the NEET paper leaks and the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Dipke alleged that Delhi Police facilitated the violence by transporting stones and promised legal action against officers involved in a brutal lathi-charge.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deploying "goons" to disrupt and defame the ongoing student demonstrations in Delhi. The agitation, organised by students and the CJP, has reached its 34th day.
Demonstrators gathered at Jantar Mantar are demanding accountability for the recent National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination paper leaks and the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Dipke said the movement had remained entirely peaceful for one month before external elements infiltrated the site to provoke unrest and derail their demands.
Allegations Of Orchestrated Violence
Dipke also accused BJP workers of stone-pelting and alleged that police officers actively facilitated the recent unrest by transporting "trucks of stones" to the demonstration site. He promised to take legal action against the officers responsible for a "very brutal" police lathi-charge.
"People are being sent from outside to deliberately disrupt the protest. We have been sitting here for a month. No such incident has happened in a month. But now, as this protest has grown, goons are being sent from outside by the BJP to deliberately incite people," Dipke told ANI.
"I have already spoken about the lathi charge. It was very brutal, and we will take the police officers who carried it out to court, and today is the 34th day of our protest. Sonam Sir’s hunger strike is continuing. Today is the 26th day of his hunger strike, so our protest will continue until our demands are met," he continued.
The accusations follow severe clashes in Central Delhi on Monday. Authorities blocked a planned march to Parliament, resulting in widespread disruption, detentions and damage to public property. Police reported 178 injuries from the confrontation, comprising 118 police officers and around 60 protesters.
The CJP disputed the official casualty figures and also claimed that police deployed tear gas and baton charges against peaceful participants, leaving hundreds of demonstrators injured.
Wangchuk Fast And Demands
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for 26 days in solidarity with the students. Dipke said the broader agitation would persist but urged the activist to conclude his fast.
"But we are requesting Sonam Sir to end his hunger strike because we cannot afford to lose his life..." Dipke said.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das maintained that the primary objective of the movement remains unchanged. Das also said he had spoken with Wangchuk, who urged protesters to maintain peace.
"Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is non-negotiable. Without this, the protest will continue. It will continue for as long as it has to," Das said.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister and Rajya Sabha Leader of the House JP Nadda urged opposition parties and activists to avoid politicising the examination leak. The government is prepared to hold an in-depth parliamentary discussion covering all aspects of the NEET controversy, Nadda said on Wednesday.