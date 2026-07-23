NEET UG: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Says Students Using Paper Leak as 'Excuse'

Nishikant Dubey claimed some students were using paper leaks as an excuse.
Centre renewed its offer to hold talks with Cockroach Janata Party representatives.
Jitendra Singh urged protesters to accept dialogue and resolve the ongoing dispute.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday claimed that some students were using the NEET paper leak controversy as an excuse to justify poor academic performance.
Speaking to reporters during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Dubey said many parents believed their children were capable of securing admission to top institutions, but some students blamed examination paper leaks for their inability to succeed.
"All parents want to send their children to top institutions believing they excel in studies, but some children want to use paper leaks as an excuse, trying to convince their parents that they are very good at studies but cannot compete solely because the paper gets leaked," he said.
Dubey added that students aspiring to become doctors, engineers, IAS or IPS officers must progress "through the door of education".
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on setting up fast-track courts for paper leak cases, the BJP MP said the government had made its position clear.
"The Prime Minister has clearly said that top lawyers will be engaged against the 13 arrested persons and they should receive the harshest punishment," he said.
Govt Seeks Dialogue
Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh reiterated the Centre's willingness to hold talks with representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been leading protests over the NEET paper leak controversy.
Singh said the government had approached the protesters on four occasions and remained open to discussions.
"Wherever you want we can discuss, either at Nadda Ji's house or office," he said, adding that both Union Health Minister JP Nadda and he would be present for the meeting.
"Slowly, through discussion, we will move towards a solution," Singh said.
Emphasising that the government was not treating the venue as a matter of prestige, he said, "We do not stand on prestige."
Calling the offer part of the Centre's continuing efforts to address students' concerns, Singh appealed to the CJP leadership to accept the invitation for talks and work towards resolving the dispute.