Indian Army Fact Check Unit, PIB Fact Check Team Expose Deepfakes Surrounding Delhi Protests

Pakistan-based propaganda networks and anti-India handles are using AI-generated deepfakes to spread misinformation about the ongoing Delhi protests.
PIB Fact Check debunked a fabricated video falsely showing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warning protesting students of state force.
Doctored videos falsely attributed statements about the protests to former Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.
Coordinated misinformation campaigns have intensified across anti-India social media handles and Pakistan-based propaganda networks amid the ongoing Delhi protests. These actors have distributed numerous fabricated claims and AI-generated videos to mislead the public.
In response, the Indian Army's Fact Check unit and the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check team have stepped up verification efforts. These authorities have exposed several manipulated videos and false narratives amplified across social media platforms.
Targeting Top Military Leaders
A deepfake targeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with the synthetic clip falsely depicting him warning students of the "full force of the state". The Indian Army and PIB Fact Check stated that the clip was entirely fake. Manipulators had altered the original footage with false captions and synthetic audio.
Another doctored video falsely attributed remarks related to the protests to former Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.
Propagandists also targeted the air force with PIB Fact Check debunking a synthetic video showing Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh speaking on the demonstrations. Manipulators had altered the actual footage by overlaying it with cloned audio, the body stated.
Debunking Deployment and Casualties
Officials dismissed viral rumors claiming soldiers used force against civilians or entered the city to control the demonstrations. The Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other authorized agencies handle local security, the Army informed.
Addressing other rumours, PIB Fact Check dismissed reports of deaths during the protests, citing confirmation from the Delhi Police that no casualties have been reported.
Pattern of Coordinated Propaganda
Manipulators are recirculating dated videos and synthetic clips with misleading descriptions to depict them as live footage from the Delhi demonstrations, officials warned.
The campaign follows a set pattern. Bad Actors alter authentic footage by adding fake audio, incorrect descriptions and false attributions. This manipulation aims to damage public confidence in state bodies and the military, the Indian Army's Fact Check cell stated.
Officials stated that these groups use coordinated online campaigns to manipulate public opinion, confuse citizens and incite anger among young people during the demonstrations. The Indian Army and PIB Fact Check urged the public to rely only on official channels and stop spreading unconfirmed posts.