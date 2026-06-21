King Charles to Become First Modern British Monarch to Publish Personal Tax Bill

Thursday's publication will also include details of the Sovereign Grant, the annual public funding that covers staff costs, building upkeep and travel for official engagements. The grant has risen to a record £137.9 million, with a temporary increase allocated to fund renovations at Buckingham Palace. Having never fallen since its introduction in 2012, the grant is expected to be reduced for the first time following an ongoing review by the Treasury, Downing Street and the Royal Household, with Parliament set to have an opportunity to debate the changes when relevant legislation comes before it. The Public Accounts Committee has also announced an inquiry into royal property and leases from the Crown Estate, adding a further layer of parliamentary scrutiny to the broader picture of royal finances.