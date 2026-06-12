Australian Open 2026: PV Sindhu Claims Semi-Final Spot, Tanvi Sharma Crashes Out

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Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu enters the Semis of the Australian Open, however, Indian teenager Tanvi Sharma had to face a loss against Yamaguchi of Japan which marks an end to her impressive run in the tournament

PV Sindhu Vs Riko Gunji, Singapore Open: Indian Star Eyes Quarterfinal Spot
India's PV Sindhu celebrates a point during her Thailand Open women's singles match against Tung Ciou-tong on May 13, 2026. | Photo: X/BAI_media
Summary of this article

  • Sindhu claims yet another semi final spot in her impressive career.

  • The two time Olympic medallist winner will face Akane Yamaguchi of Japan who ended the impressive run of teenager Tanvi Sharma.

  • Sindhu's Quarter-Final match was completely one-sided which lasted for just 27 minutes.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the women's singles semi-finals of the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a commanding straight-game victory, on Friday.

The third-seeded Indian outclassed Chinese Taipei's Chen Su Yu 21-6, 21-9 in a one-sided quarter-final contest that lasted just 27 minutes.

The former world champion Sindhu will next face top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, who ended the impressive run of Indian teenager Tanvi Sharma with a 21-14, 21-14 victory in 32 minutes.

Sindhu incidentally holds a narrow 15-13 head-to-head advantage over the world No. 3 Japanese.

Sindhu dominated proceedings from the outset, using her superior reach and court coverage to keep her opponent under constant pressure.

She raced through the opening game before maintaining the momentum in the second to seal her place in the last-four.

The semi-final appearance marks a significant boost for Sindhu, who has endured an inconsistent season and has been searching for rhythm on the BWF World Tour and is in search for her first title since Syed Modi International in December 2024.

Earlier, Sindhu had defeated compatriot Isharani Baruah in the pre-quarterfinals to advance to the last-eight.

Related Content
Tanvi Sharma in action at the Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026. - X
Tanvi Sharma beat Malvika Bansod in two straight sets to qualify for the semifinals of the Australian Open Super 500 in Sydney. - Special Arrangement
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action during Thailand Open 2026 quarter-final. - BAI_Media/X
India's PV Sindhu celebrates a point during her Thailand Open women's singles match against Tung Ciou-tong on May 13, 2026. - | Photo: X/BAI_media

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