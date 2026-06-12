Kane Williamson Retires From International Cricket: Kiwi Great Steps Down After Illustrious Career

NZ's Kane Williamson has called time on his cricketing career
The 35-year-old had earlier retired from T20Is in November 2025
Williamson ends as NZ's highest run-scorer, amassing a total of 19,346 runs
Kane Williamson, New Zealand's most accomplished batsman, has announced his retirement from international cricket following an illustrious 16-year career that established him as one of the premier cricketers of his era. The ex-captain of New Zealand concludes his career having played 378 matches for the BlackCaps in all formats.
The 35-year-old concludes his career as New Zealand's highest run-scorer, amassing a total of 19,346 runs, which features 48 centuries and six double-centuries.
The renowned Kiwi player made his debut for New Zealand in 2010 and concluded his T20I career in November 2025. Nevertheless, Williamson has now chosen to step away from international cricket entirely.
“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear that now is the right time.
“I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I gave it everything in every match I played for New Zealand.
“Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right, and I feel fortunate to be able to step away on my own terms.
“I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent and a genuine desire to achieve something special with this New Zealand team.
“It’s a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will always hold a special place in my heart.”
"One of our greatest ever, signing off. Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket effective immediately," the NZC said.
New Zealand coach Rob Walter paid tribute to Williamson.
“Anyone who’s had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person,” Walter said. “His numbers and batting skills speak for themselves, but it’s what he means to this Black Caps team, as well as world cricket that will be his legacy.”
“Kane’s always put the team first and although we’re disappointed to see him go, we’re happy to know he’s content and at peace with his decision.”
Williamson’s international retirement comes during his nation’s three-test series against England, with the second test scheduled to start next Wednesday at The Oval.
It means his last contributions to New Zealand were 0 and 18 during the first Test defeat on a difficult pitch at Lord’s.
His replacement for the England series will be named in due course, the team said.