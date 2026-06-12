Kane Williamson Announces Retirement From International Cricket: See Stats, Records For New Zealand

Kane Williamson retires from all international formats
He led New Zealand in 40 Tests, 91 ODIs and 75 T20Is
Williamson's retirement comes amidst New Zealand's involvement in the Test series against England
Kane Williamson announced his retirement from all international cricket with immediate effect for New Zealand, ending a standout career in which he scored 33 Test hundreds and became one of the top players in the modern game. The decision was announced by the New Zealand’s men’s cricket team on X and in a full statement on New Zealand cricket’s website.
“New Zealand’s most prolific all-format run scorer and arguably greatest ever batsman Kane Williamson has confirmed his retirement from international cricket effective immediately,” the statement read.
“Williamson’s announcement brings an end to a glittering 16-year international career that has seen him play 378 games for his country (in all formats), setting countless batting records and earning the respect and admiration of the cricketing world.”
Williamson's exit marks the beginning of the end for the legendary 'Fab Four' in international cricket, which comprised of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, and Steve Smith.
With Kohli having already retired from Test and T20 formats, Williamson becomes the first among them to step away from all international cricket, creating a void that the cricketing world will find challenging to fill.
The 35-year-old Williamson scored 9,515 Test runs at an average of 54.06 and with a highest score of 251.
He also scored 7,256 one-day international runs with 15 hundreds and an average of 48.69, as well as 2,575 T20 runs.
Williamson, the former captain, said the time felt right to step away.
“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time,” he said. “I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand.”
Williamson was also an immensely respected player among opposing teams and known for his sense of fairness in defeat — such as when New Zealand lost a dramatic World Cup final to England in 2019 in all-time classic.
Two years later, in another thriller, Williamson led New Zealand to become inaugural world test champions with victory over powerhouse India.
Kane Williamson Stats For New Zealand Across All Formats
|Kane Williamson Career
|Tests
|ODI
|T20I
|Games played
|110
|175
|93
|Innings
|195
|167
|90
|Runs
|9,515
|7,256
|2,575
|Average
|54.06
|48.69
|33.44
|Strike-rate
|51.97
|81.59
|123.08
|Centuries
|33
|15
|0
|Highest score
|251
|148
|95
Kane Williamson Records For New Zealand
Most international runs (19,346)
Most international centuries (48)
Most international double-centuries (6)
Sixth most international appearances (378)
Most Test runs (9,515)
Most Test centuries (33)
Third most Test appearances (110)
Fourth most ODI runs (7,256)
Fourth most ODI centuries (14)
Second most T20I runs (2575)
Highest Test average 54.06 (min 20 games)
Second highest ODI average 48.69 (min 20 games)
Third highest T20I average 33 (min 5 games)
Fourth most international catches (217)
Equal most test wins (47), with Tom Latham and Tim Southee
First to score centuries in four consecutive Test matches
Other records and accolades
2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Player of the Tournament
2019 ICC Test Player of the Year
2018 ICC Spirit of Cricket Award
In 2016, he became the fastest and youngest player in history to score centuries against all major Test-playing nations
2015 Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World
Sir Richard Hadlee Medal - 2015-16, 2016-17, 2019 and 2020
Scored a century on Test debut v India Ahmedabad 2010
Williamson's decision to retire from international cricket occurs amidst his country's three-match Test series against England, with the second Test set to commence next Wednesday at The Oval.