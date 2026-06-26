England Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Latham And Conway Put Blackcaps In Command With Record Opening Stand On Day 1
New Zealand seized control of the decisive third Test against England with a commanding opening-day display at Trent Bridge, finishing on 361/4 after Tom Latham (151) and Devon Conway (157) produced a record-breaking 317-run opening stand. Opting to bat after winning the toss, the Blackcaps capitalised on ideal batting conditions and England’s missed opportunities, including a dropped catch and a failed review, to dominate for most of the day. England’s bowlers toiled without reward until a spirited late fightback saw Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes strike in the final session, reducing New Zealand from 317/0 to 361/4 at stumps. Despite the late wickets, the visitors remain firmly in control of the series decider, with England facing a crucial second day to claw their way back.
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