England Vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Latham And Conway Put Blackcaps In Command With Record Opening Stand On Day 1

New Zealand seized control of the decisive third Test against England with a commanding opening-day display at Trent Bridge, finishing on 361/4 after Tom Latham (151) and Devon Conway (157) produced a record-breaking 317-run opening stand. Opting to bat after winning the toss, the Blackcaps capitalised on ideal batting conditions and England’s missed opportunities, including a dropped catch and a failed review, to dominate for most of the day. England’s bowlers toiled without reward until a spirited late fightback saw Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes strike in the final session, reducing New Zealand from 317/0 to 361/4 at stumps. Despite the late wickets, the visitors remain firmly in control of the series decider, with England facing a crucial second day to claw their way back.

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England vs New Zealand third test day 1 highlights-Devon Conway
New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates reaching a century during day one of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand third test day 1 highlights-Devon Conway
New Zealand's Devon Conway, left, celebrates reaching a century with team-mate Tom Latham during day one of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand third test day 1 highlights-Tom Latham
New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates reaching a century, during day one of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand third test day 1 highlights-Devon Conway
New Zealand's Devon Conway bats, during day one of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand third test day 1 highlights-Tom Latham
England's Tom Latham, right, sweeps the ball, during day one of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand third test day 1 highlights-Shoaib Bashir
England's Shoaib Bashir claims the ball, during day one of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand third test day 1 highlights-Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes gestures, during day one of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand third test day 1 highlights-Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes, center and teammates take a drinks break during day one of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand third test day 1 highlights-Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer wipes his face with a towel, during day one of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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England vs New Zealand third test day 1 highlights-Devon Conway
New Zealand's Devon Conway bats, during day one of the Third Test cricket match between England and New Zealand, in Nottingham, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
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