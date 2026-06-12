Argentina At FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From La Albiceleste Training In Kansas City
Reigning World Cup champions Argentina arrived in Kansas City to begin their title defense preparations, drawing massive attention as Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste settled into their training base. The team's first media-opened workout at Sporting Kansas City's facilities attracted hundreds of reporters, highlighting the immense global interest surrounding their championship campaign. Argentina is staying at the Origin Hotel at the Berkley Riverfront and will train at Sporting Kansas City's Compass Minerals National Performance Center, with enhanced security measures in place due to Messi's worldwide prominence. Coach Lionel Scaloni's 26-man roster features 17 players from the team that triumphed against France in Qatar's 2022 final, headlined by 39-year-old Messi. Argentina begins their title defense against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium on June 16, seeking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.
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