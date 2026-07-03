Revolutionary Guard General Ahmad Vahidi Reappears in Tehran Ahead of Ayatollah Khamenei's Funeral

Revolutionary Guard General Ahmad Vahidi made his first public appearance since February 8 at a funeral planning meeting in Tehran.
Iranian state media released images of General Ahmad Vahidi attending a private mourning ceremony beside the casket of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
General Ahmad Vahidi plays a critical role in formulating Iran's tough negotiating stance for a permanent end to the war with the United States.
Revolutionary Guard General Ahmad Vahidi appeared publicly for the first time in weeks amid intense preparations for the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iranian state media released photographs on Thursday night showing Vahidi attending a funeral planning meeting before joining mourners at a private ceremony beside Khamenei's casket in Tehran.
Vahidi's Negotiating Role
Vahidi, who had not been seen publicly since February 8, weeks before the start of the Iran war, is a major player in formulating Iran's tough stance in negotiating a possible permanent end to the war with the United States, experts said.
Experts believe Vahidi belongs to a tight inner circle. This group communicates directly with the new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. Khamenei remains in hiding after reportedly sustaining injuries in the February 28 Israeli airstrikes. The same bombardment killed his father.
Symbolism of Mourning
State media broadcast video of the mourning ceremony near the husseiniyah at Khamenei's compound in Tehran.
State media reported that Khamenei's coffin sat on a stage decorated with red tulips and hanging paper butterflies. Black-clad mourners from families of those lost in the 12-day war in 2025 and the recent war threw scarves to brush against the coffin.
The casket was draped in a red 'Ya Hussein' flag from the Imam Hussein golden-domed shrine in Karbala, Iraq. The flag, bearing white calligraphy that represents a Shiite expression in remembrance of the 7th-century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, symbolises both the spilled blood of someone unjustly killed and a call for vengeance.
Massive Funeral Plans
Iran will begin a dayslong funeral procession for Khamenei on Saturday, transporting his body to multiple cities across both Iran and neighbouring Iraq.
The Grand Mosalla in Tehran will host the opening service. Officials plan to halt daily activities and close roads as the public remembers the late leader.