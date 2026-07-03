Who Is Ahmad Vahidi? The Powerful IRGC Commander Re-emerging at Khamenei's Funeral

Vahidi was appointed deputy commander of the IRGC in December by the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, after serving as deputy commander of Iran's army. At the appointment ceremony, he praised the Revolutionary Guard's role in recent conflicts, saying, "Today, the IRGC shines at its peak as always. We saw in recent conflicts how our young people shone. This is one of the honors of the IRGC that it has a group of these elite and skilled young people who have their hearts in God and will undoubtedly be victorious," Press TV reported.