Tiny Coffin of Ayatollah Khamenei’s Slain 14-Month-Old Granddaughter Captures Collective Grief at State Funeral

Large Crowds of Mourners Converge on Tehran

That message echoed fiercely through the courtyard as thousands of black-clad mourners, weeping and beating their chests, carried red banners and chanted “revenge, revenge”. A eulogist at the venue reinforced the rage, shouting to the crowds, “We have come not for the funeral but for revenge. We're never going to give up your blood,” reported AFP. For many young participants, the death of the toddler added a sharp layer of defiance. “We must rise up and, God willing, avenge the blood of our leader,” Hamidreza Shabani, an 18-year-old student at the venue, told AFP.