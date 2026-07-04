Tiny Coffin of Ayatollah Khamenei’s Slain 14-Month-Old Granddaughter Captures Collective Grief at State Funeral

Mourners flooded the streets of Tehran for the official state funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, initiating a massive six-day mourning procession across Iran and Iraq
The devastating loss of the leader's 14-month-old granddaughter, killed alongside him in the airstrikes, became the deeply moving emotional centrepiece of the public gathering
Amid intense heat and heavy traffic, grieving crowds displayed absolute loyalty to the leader while fiercely chanting demands for retribution
Hundreds of thousands of people, with millions expected, poured onto the streets of the capital for the official state funeral of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, the profoundly moving sight of a small coffin containing his granddaughter became the emotional centrepiece of the mass national mourning. Placed prominently alongside the flag-draped casket of the 86-year-old Supreme Leader was the tiny, heartbreaking coffin containing the remains of his 14-month-old granddaughter, Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani.
The toddler, whose framed photograph was positioned next to her small, flag-draped casket, was killed alongside her grandfather and several other family members on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran. As the gates of Tehran’s sprawling Grand Mosalla prayer complex opened on Saturday morning, the sight of the infant's coffin instantly became a raw symbol of the conflict's human toll, transforming an event heavy with geopolitical gravity into an intimate family tragedy.
The small casket sat on a raised platform behind dark blue velvet drapes, flanked by two rows of Iranian flags and the larger coffins of her slain relatives, including Ayatollah Khamenei's eldest daughter and his son-in-law. Topped with his signature black turban, Ayatollah Khamenei's coffin was later covered in a red “Ya Hussein” flag, a powerful Shiite symbol traditionally representing both the blood of those unjustly killed and an explicit call for retribution.
Large Crowds of Mourners Converge on Tehran
That message echoed fiercely through the courtyard as thousands of black-clad mourners, weeping and beating their chests, carried red banners and chanted “revenge, revenge”. A eulogist at the venue reinforced the rage, shouting to the crowds, “We have come not for the funeral but for revenge. We're never going to give up your blood,” reported AFP. For many young participants, the death of the toddler added a sharp layer of defiance. “We must rise up and, God willing, avenge the blood of our leader,” Hamidreza Shabani, an 18-year-old student at the venue, told AFP.
For many, the gathering was a confirmation of absolute loyalty. “We came because we promised the supreme leader we would stay with him until the end,” Reza, a 37-year-old university professor, told AFP. “All these people are here for him. We shouted for a long time that we would sacrifice our lives for the leader, but he was the one who sacrificed himself for us.”
Other citizens expressed deep personal sorrow over the loss of the leader. “I am here to say goodbye to my beloved leader Ali Khamenei. I never expected to see such a day. I wish I had died before this tragedy,” a 27-year-old mourner told AP.
Despite scorching temperatures, crowds grew so dense that massive traffic restrictions forced thousands to park kilometers away and walk to the Grand Mosalla. Some mourners carried portraits of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has officially succeeded his father but has remained entirely out of public sight since reportedly being wounded in the very same February 28 strike.
Top Officials and Foreign Dignitaries Pay Respects
The public ceremonies follow initial memorial events held on Friday, which were attended by international delegations. Top Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and a visibly tearful Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, paid their respects alongside foreign dignitaries. India is officially represented at the multi-day ceremonies by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. Also attending was Ahmad Vahidi, who was newly appointed as the chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards after his predecessor was killed in the very same February 28 strikes.
A Multi-City Journey Across the Spiritual Capitals of Iran and Iraq
Saturday's public viewing marks the beginning of an extensive, six-day mourning procession across Iran and neighbouring Iraq, with authorities estimating total attendance to reach between 15 and 20 million participants in Tehran alone over the next three days. Following Monday's procession through Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei’s remains, accompanied by those of his young granddaughter and family, will move to the world’s largest centre for Shia Islamic scholarship Qom on Tuesday, proceed to the holy Shiite cities of Iraq on Wednesday, and finally arrive for burial on Thursday in Mashhad, Ayatollah Khamenei's northeastern home city and the country’s spiritual capital.