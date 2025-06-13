International

Jordan, Iraq Close Airspace After Israel Attacks Iran

All flights have been grounded in both nations with Jordan asserting that ‘will not be a battleground for any conflict.’

Jordan, Iraq Close Airspace After Israel Attacks Iran
Jordan and Iraq on Friday announced the closure of their airspace and grounded all flights due to Israel’s attack on Iran, reported AFP. The Jordanian authorities declared the decision citing that they would not allow any violations to their airspace. 

The Jordanian Civil Aviation Authority released a statement saying, "The kingdom's airspace is temporarily closed, and air traffic suspended for all aircraft -- incoming, outgoing and in transit, as a precaution against any risks resulting from the regional escalation.”

"Jordan has not and will not allow any violation of its airspace, reaffirming that the Kingdom will not be a battleground for any conflict," government spokesperson Mohammad Momani told AFP.

The Iraq news agency also released a statement stating that "The ministry of transport closes Iraqi airspace and suspends air traffic at all Iraqi airports.”

According to the data released by Flightradar24, several airlines have cleared out of the airspace over Iran, Iraq, Israel and Jordan. 

Air India Flights Delayed And Diverted Due to Israel's Airstrike On Iran - File Photo
Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?

BY Outlook Web Desk

Israel’s Offensive

Israel launched an offensive against Iran with explosions reported in Tehran on Friday.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said that Israel launched the military offensive against Iran's nuclear programme "because the time had come; we'd reached the point of no return".

"History, both distant and recent, has taught us that in the face of ambitions to destroy us, we must not bow our heads, and so we fight to preserve our existence. Freedom is granted to those who are willing to fight for it," he said in remarks published by the IDF. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s main enrichment facility, nuclear scientists and ballistic missile program, AP reported. 

