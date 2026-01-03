Iran Fires Back – Labels US Bases ‘Legitimate Targets’

In a strongly worded statement issued by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday, spokesperson Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said: “Any American base in the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Syria or elsewhere is now considered a legitimate military target if the US dares to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs or supports the rioters.” The IRGC described Trump’s remarks as “blatant aggression” and “psychological warfare” aimed at destabilising the Islamic Republic.