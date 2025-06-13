International

Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran

The strikes were conducted on Iran’s nuclear facilities amid reports of continued uranium enrichment by Iran.

Israel begins precise strikes on Iran IDF Middle-East tension
Representative image: Israel launches strikes on Iran Photo: X/@ktrhnews
info_icon

Israel launched an offensive against Iran with explosions reported in Tehran on Friday. The explosions were heard northeast of Iran’s capital, state-run Nour News reported. Israel has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of a missile and drone attack by Iran. 

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz stated, “Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” AFP reported. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s main enrichment facility, nuclear scientists and ballistic missile program, AP reported. 

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said that Israel launched the military offensive against Iran's nuclear programme "because the time had come; we'd reached the point of no return".

"History, both distant and recent, has taught us that in the face of ambitions to destroy us, we must not bow our heads, and so we fight to preserve our existence. Freedom is granted to those who are willing to fight for it," he said in remarks published by the IDF.

Iranian media has reported that the strikes hit residential areas with children being a part of the casualties. The head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Hossein Salami, is feared dead following Israel’s preemptive strikes, reported AP.

The strikes come amid ongoing talks between Iran and the United States for a nuclear deal. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied any US involvement in the matter. He released a statement stating, “Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

“Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel,” he added.

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - AP
Iran’s Khamenei Claims US Nuclear Proposal Against National Interest

BY Outlook Web Desk

US president Donald Trump had earlier claimed on Thursday that Israeli strikes on Iran “could very well happen”. 

According to reports, Iran has continued the development of high grade uranium close to weapon-grade levels. An Israeli military official confirmed multiple strikes "against Iran's nuclear programme and other military targets" and said that Iran had enough nuclear material to create nuclear bombs within days, reported BBC.

