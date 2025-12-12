Jordan Vs Iraq LIVE Score, FIFA Arab Cup QF: Chivalrous Ones Put Perfect Record On Line Against Lions Of Mesopotamia

Jordan vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Quarter-final: Follow the play-by-play updates from JOR vs IRQ quarter-final match at Education City Stadium on December 12, 2025

Jordan vs Iraq Live Score FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Quarter-final updates Education City Stadium
Jordan vs Iraq Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Quarter-final. | Photo: X
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 quarter-final between Jordan and Iraq at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Friday, December 12, 2025. Jordan, the only team to boast a 100% record in the group stage, stormed into the knockouts after three straight wins in Group C. The Chivalrous Ones defeated the UAE 2-1, overcame Kuwait 3-1, and capped their campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Egypt, scoring eight goals in total while conceding just twice. Iraq, meanwhile, qualified as runners-up from Group D after a mixed set of results. The Lions of Mesopotamia won 2-1 against Bahrain and beat Sudan 2-0, but fell 2-0 to Algeria in their final group game. The winner of tonight’s match will face Saudi Arabia in the last four. Follow the live scores and updates from the Jordan vs Iraq football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Jordan vs Iraq LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Jordan vs Iraq, Quarter-final

  • Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

  • Date: Friday, December 12, 2025

  • Time: 8:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: Alkass YouTube channel, Shoof

Jordan vs Iraq LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the third quarter-final of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, with Jordan taking on Iraq at Al Rayyan. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

