Dubai Missile Alert: UAE Warns Residents After Air Defence Detects Threat

Dubai residents received a missile alert after UAE air defence systems detected a threat directed towards the country.
A second alert said the threat had passed and residents could resume normal activities while remaining cautious.
The warning came amid stalled US-Iran talks and renewed tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.
Dubai residents received a missile alert on Tuesday for the first time in weeks as the UAE’s air defence systems detected a threat directed towards the country, amid heightened tensions in West Asia linked to the US-Iran conflict. The warning was followed shortly afterwards by an official alert saying the threat had passed and residents could resume normal activities.
According to Hindustan Times, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems had detected a missile threat and urged residents to follow warnings and updates issued through official channels. An emergency alert was also received by residents in Dubai.
“UAE Air Defence Systems have detected a missile threat directed towards the country. Kindly follow warnings and updates issued through official channels,” the ministry said in a post on X.
The ministry also clarified that any sounds heard were the result of air defence interceptions. “The Ministry of Defence affirms its full readiness to respond to any threat and safeguard the UAE’s sovereignty, security, and stability,” it said.
Hindustan Times reported that residents received a second alert moments later, informing them that the threat had passed and that they could return to their normal activities while remaining cautious.
“Thank you for your cooperation. We reassure you that the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious and take the necessary precautions, and to follow official instructions,” the alert read.
It was the first such warning since a false alarm in June and another alert in July over an attack that ultimately did not enter UAE territory. Before those incidents, the last missile warning had been issued in early May.
The alert came as diplomatic efforts to end the nearly six-month conflict appeared to lose momentum. Hindustan Times reported that US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that there were no talks or scheduled discussions with Iran, while also asserting that the Strait of Hormuz remained open.
“There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.
“The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated,” he added.
Trump’s comments contradicted an earlier Iranian assertion that the critical waterway remained closed to shipping. The weakening prospects of an agreement pushed oil prices higher on Tuesday, while stock markets declined and borrowing costs for major economies, including the US, reached multi-decade highs amid concerns over the conflict’s longer-term inflationary and fiscal effects.
A temporary ceasefire agreement expired on Monday. A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran was shifting to a “fully offensive” military posture amid the diplomatic stalemate, although there were no reports of fresh strikes by either side on Tuesday.
His comments came a day after Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and special envoy, said talks with Iran were continuing and were “probably more robust” than ever.