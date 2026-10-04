Thackeray Brothers Lead Mumbai Mega Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

A Joint Front With A Larger Political Message

For Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, the march carries significance beyond the immediate dispute with the Election Commission. The cousins, whose political organisations have remained separate since Raj broke away from the Shiv Sena to form the MNS, are appearing together on an issue they say affects voters across party lines. The decision to keep party flags out and ask participants to carry only the Tricolour is intended to underline that broader positioning.