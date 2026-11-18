Karnataka Lokayukta police conducted simultaneous raids across multiple districts targeting seven government officials.
The statewide searches were launched following allegations of accumulating disproportionate assets.
Officials under the scanner include various department personnel such as forest officers and a college principal.
Lokayukta sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at various locations across Karnataka since Wednesday morning in connection with disproportionate assets cases against seven government officials.
The raids were carried out in Dharwad, Chitradurga, Bagalkote, Hassan, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Bidar districts, targeting officials from different government departments, a Lokayukta official said.
The officer said those raided included Shadakasharaiah, a driver-cum-conductor with the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), in Dharwad; Dr Ravindra, a District Surgeon and S T Venkateshappa, an Inspector in the Legal Metrology Department, in Chitradurga.
In Bagalkote district, the Lokayukta team searched premises linked to Sanjeevappa, Assistant Director of the Panchayat Raj Department at Jamkhandi.
In Hassan district, the searches were conducted against Hemanth Kumar, Range Forest Officer, Sakaleshpura.
Surendra Kumar, Range Forest Officer attached to the mobile squad, was also among those targeted in searches in the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar region.
Further details of the searches and the assets unearthed were awaited.