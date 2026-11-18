Cricket Australia announces an independent forum on Sandpapergate, ruling out fresh sanctions
Usman Khawaja's book reignites divisions over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal
Ian Healy criticises Khawaja and questions Cameron Bancroft's silence
Cricket Australia (CA) will establish an independent forum to allow players and support staff associated with the 2018 South Africa tour to share their accounts of the ball-tampering scandal, as the governing body looks to address the renewed divisions within Australian cricket.
The decision comes amid fresh controversy following revelations in Usman Khawaja's recently released book, which has brought the events surrounding the infamous Cape Town Test back into the spotlight.
However, CA has made it clear that the initiative will not involve reopening the original investigation or imposing further disciplinary action on anyone involved.
Speaking to the media ahead of the third ODI between Australia and England in Hobart on Wednesday, CA interim chair David Boon said the forum would provide a confidential and independent platform for those who wish to discuss their experiences.
“This forum is not about relitigating the past. It is about creating an opportunity for those who wish to be heard to tell their stories in a respectful environment, and for our sport to listen,” Boon said.
He added that the prolonged debate had become damaging for Australian cricket, with the governing body hoping the initiative would help the sport move beyond the controversy.
CA CEO Todd Greenberg clarified that participation in the process would be entirely voluntary. Players and staff who were part of the 2018 touring party would not be required to attend, while the forum is expected to be led by a King's Counsel and operate independently of the governing body.
“Over the past week we have heard several different and conflicting accounts of what transpired in Cape Town in 2018. This has been an incredibly difficult and uncomfortable time for the game and all those involved,” Greenberg said.
“What happened then and continues to play out now has a lot to do with the culture that existed at that time. A culture that CA played a part in creating.”
Greenberg also pointed to the changes introduced by Cricket Australia following the Ethics Centre report, which was commissioned in the aftermath of the scandal.
The governing body subsequently adopted 36 of the report's 42 recommendations, with Greenberg crediting the players, coaches and leadership group for the cultural changes made over the past eight years.
The forum is expected to be completed within a month, although Greenberg said CA would not compromise the process to meet a deadline. The governing body will also decide what findings, if any, are made public.
“This is not a re-investigation, it is not designed to reprosecute or sanction. No one is compelled to participate – it is entirely up to them individually,” Greenberg said.
Sandpapergate Controversy Reopens Old Divisions In Australian Cricket
The renewed debate centres on Khawaja's claims that knowledge of the ball-tampering plan during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands in 2018 extended beyond the three players who were punished.
David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were handed lengthy suspensions by Cricket Australia after being found guilty of their involvement in the incident.
However, Khawaja's account has since received support from Warner and fellow member of the 2018 squad Chadd Sayers.
Current Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has strongly disputed the claims, describing them as “complete and utter nonsense”.
Warner has also questioned the credibility of CA's original investigation, calling it “botched”. Khawaja and Sayers have separately claimed that they were not interviewed during the initial inquiry.
The latest developments have exposed differing accounts among former and current Australian cricketers, with the controversy once again drawing attention to the circumstances surrounding the Newlands incident.
Ian Healy Criticises Usman Khawaja For Revisiting Scandal
Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy has also weighed in on the controversy, questioning Khawaja's decision to revisit the incident through his book, eight years after the scandal.
Healy, who represented Australia in 119 Tests between 1988 and 1999 and served as vice-captain, said the episode had left a lasting mark on the reputation of Australian cricket.
Speaking on SEN radio, Healy argued that those who had not come forward during the original investigation had contributed to the prolonged controversy.
“Hopefully we got close to the truth in the investigation; those who didn’t get an interview and didn’t go forward, they’re guilty whistleblowers now,” Healy said.
“They didn’t come forward when it was saveable, now there’s a massive stain on cricket and they’ll be known as liars forever.
“There is no reason this should have been rehashed. This was not Uzzy’s story to tell, he wasn’t involved and didn’t do anything. Why write about that? He should have done it the day after the occurrence. It’s Davey’s book to write.”
Healy also turned his attention to Bancroft, who has largely stayed away from public discussion of the controversy since his interview with The Guardian in 2021.
In that interview, the former Australia opener had suggested that knowledge of the ball-tampering plan extended beyond the three players who received suspensions.
Healy believes Bancroft could still have significant information to share if he chooses to speak further about the episode.
“Where does it end? Cam Bancroft, is it going to help him? It might cleanse him,” Healy said.
“I wonder what the agenda is there. He holds a lot of sympathy with the Australian public. From what we read he put his hand up and said he would do it.
“Everyone thought he was forced into it but it doesn’t sound like he was. I’m not sure how that will finish for him. They say he has the dynamite and he might light the fuse.”
Bancroft has not publicly addressed the latest developments, leaving questions about whether he will offer further details about the events in Cape Town.
Meanwhile, Cricket Australia's proposed forum is expected to give members of the 2018 touring party an opportunity to share their accounts, as the governing body attempts to bring an end to a controversy that has resurfaced eight years after the incident.