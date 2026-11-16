Aaryavir Sehwag said he chose to bat through severe arm pain in the Under-19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Oman
Sehwag said he feared he might not get another India-Pakistan final at this level and wanted to stay with the team
Lakshya Raichandani called the chase an emotional roller coaster after scoring 80 off 101 balls in the final
India beat Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final in Oman on Saturday, chasing 338 in a last-ball finish that Mohit Ulva sealed with a four. The title win was built on Aaryavir Sehwag's 58 off 61 balls and skipper Lakshya Raichandani's 80 off 101 balls in a tense run chase.
The win carried another layer for Sehwag. Speaking in a video posted by BCCI, he said he chose to bat through severe pain after being hit on the arm because he might never get another India-Pakistan final at this level.
Pakistan had pushed India hard after making 337/9 and then cutting the chase to 252/8. India still held their nerve, with Manal Chauhan and Ulva reviving the innings before Ulva finished the job.
Sehwag's Painful Resolve
Sehwag batted through pain.
"When I got hit on the arm, my arm went numb and it was really paining, it was really paining a lot. And when Suresh sir came, and he saw the swelling, he told me that, you know, it's a lot of swelling. And then I was just thinking that I might not get the chance for India-Pakistan again, and definitely not in the final, the last Under-19 India event, and I could not leave India, my team like this, and I had to fight it out. And I am grateful to God that I got the power and courage to fight through that pain there, and contribute to the team, and it was amazing," Sehwag said in the BCCI video.
He was crowned Player of the Tournament after scoring 361 runs in five matches at an average of 90.25 and a strike rate of over 95. His tally included a century and three fifties.
Sehwag also hit a tournament-high 16 sixes. In the process, he carried on his father's legacy and underlined his big-match value with fifties in both the semifinal and the final.
Chasing Under Pressure
The chase turned tight.
India were hunting 338 but Pakistan dragged them back to 252/8 despite half-centuries from Sehwag and Raichandani. The pressure inside the camp was clear as the match went deep.
During these times of anxiety and crisis, the chants of 'Sitaram' 'Sitaram' helped Aaryavir keep calm. Even his skipper had found some peace in chanting god's name.
"I had noticed Lakshya also. I don't know which name he was chanting, but I was chanting "Sitaram Sitaram" from the 32nd over. So I was chanting it from the 32nd over, and obviously there was belief in the team, and quite a lot, you know, everyone was sitting in one place, not moving from their place. And everyone had the belief that the boys would do it, the boys would do it. And eventually, by God's grace was there, and (Mohit) Ulva hit that final shot, and everything went in India's favour," Sehwag said.
He also made clear what mattered most to him at the tournament. "So there were a lot of learnings, a lot of memories, and hopefully I will carry them forward," he said, after saying that winning the trophy mattered more than his runs and that he took things "one game, one ball" at a time.
Ulva then hit the final shot that took India home. The last-ball boundary completed one of the most dramatic wins of the tournament .
Raichandani's Rollercoaster
Raichandani called it an emotional ride.
Before the semifinal, he had scored just 70 runs across three innings. He then surged with 93 in the semifinal and followed it with 80 in the final against Pakistan.
That late run lifted him to 243 runs in five matches at an average of 60.75. His tournament returns also included three fifties.
"It was an emotional roller coaster. That is right, everyone was very tense, the atmosphere was very tense, and everyone had the belief that the boys will do it, and they did it, hopefully. There were a lot of takeaways, and how to handle your emotion in such a pressure game, how to handle the pressure, how to keep calm, and what to say, when to say to players," Raichandani said.
Final Scorecard
Pakistan chose to bat first and made 337/9. Usman Khan led the innings with 107 off 111 balls, hitting 11 fours and three sixes.
Abdul Qadir then blasted 80 off 54 balls with three fours and eight sixes. Farhan Yousaf added 63 off 60 balls with four boundaries and three sixes as Pakistan posted a demanding total.
India began strongly through Raichandani and Sehwag, who put on 95 for the first wicket. Raichandani made 80 off 101 balls with five fours, while Sehwag struck 58 off 61 balls with nine fours.
India then slipped to 252/8 before Manal Chauhan and Ulva added 67 runs. Manal made 47 off 32 balls with three fours and three sixes, Ulva finished unbeaten on 49 off 26 balls with five fours and three sixes and Chigurupati Venkata stayed 11 not out in a key supporting role.