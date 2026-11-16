"When I got hit on the arm, my arm went numb and it was really paining, it was really paining a lot. And when Suresh sir came, and he saw the swelling, he told me that, you know, it's a lot of swelling. And then I was just thinking that I might not get the chance for India-Pakistan again, and definitely not in the final, the last Under-19 India event, and I could not leave India, my team like this, and I had to fight it out. And I am grateful to God that I got the power and courage to fight through that pain there, and contribute to the team, and it was amazing," Sehwag said in the BCCI video.