India Vs Pakistan Final In Under-19 Asia Cup After Boys In Blue Beat Afghanistan By 8 Wickets

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Skipper Lakshya Raichandani’s 93 and Ishan Sood’s 3/43 powered India to an eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Thursday, sealing their 11th U19 Asia Cup final berth. India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in Saturday’s summit clash to avenge their group-stage defeat

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india vs afghanistan u19 asia cup semifinal
India will play final against Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup on Saturday, November 14 | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets on Thursday to reach their 11th U19 Asia Cup final

  • India will face Pakistan in the final on Saturday, November 14

  • Skipper Lakshya Raichandani anchored the chase in 36.5 overs with a 93-run knock

Skipper Lakshya Raichandani's 93-run knock powered India to an eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Thursday, November 12, sealing their berth in the U19 Asia Cup final. With this win, India have reached the tournament's summit clash for the 11th time.

India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the title decider on Saturday, November 14, looking to avenge their group-stage defeat.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted 227/8, anchored by half-centuries from Noman Salarzai (51) and Shah Faisal Rahimi (51). In reply, India chased down the target in 36.5 overs on the back of Raichandani's captain's knock.

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Ishan's Magic

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat. India got off to an ideal start as Ishan Sood dismissed opener Abidullah Nadarjan for 14. Faridullah Ihsas followed soon after for 13 to leave Afghanistan at 51/2, before Subhan Zakhail (31) departed as they slipped further to 86/3.

Salarzai and Rahimi then staged a recovery to steady the innings, before captain Sohail Khan (36*) chipped in with a late cameo to push Afghanistan past the 200-run mark.

Sood finished with impressive figures of 3/43, while Aryan Savsani picked up two wickets.

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Dynamic Opening

Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag gave India a flying start, stitching together a 117-run opening stand. Noor Ali eventually provided the breakthrough by dismissing Sehwag for 51.

VK Vineeth then joined Raichandani at the crease, and the pair added 77 runs for the second wicket to put India on the brink of victory.

Raichandani was eyeing a well-deserved hundred before Sohail Khan dismissed him seven runs shy of the milestone. Yashbardhan Chauhan (16*) and Vineeth (57*) then guided India over the finish line without any further hiccups.

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