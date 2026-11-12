India Vs Pakistan Final In Under-19 Asia Cup After Boys In Blue Beat Afghanistan By 8 Wickets

India defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets on Thursday to reach their 11th U19 Asia Cup final
India will face Pakistan in the final on Saturday, November 14
Skipper Lakshya Raichandani anchored the chase in 36.5 overs with a 93-run knock
Skipper Lakshya Raichandani's 93-run knock powered India to an eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Thursday, November 12, sealing their berth in the U19 Asia Cup final. With this win, India have reached the tournament's summit clash for the 11th time.
India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the title decider on Saturday, November 14, looking to avenge their group-stage defeat.
Batting first, Afghanistan posted 227/8, anchored by half-centuries from Noman Salarzai (51) and Shah Faisal Rahimi (51). In reply, India chased down the target in 36.5 overs on the back of Raichandani's captain's knock.
Ishan's Magic
Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat. India got off to an ideal start as Ishan Sood dismissed opener Abidullah Nadarjan for 14. Faridullah Ihsas followed soon after for 13 to leave Afghanistan at 51/2, before Subhan Zakhail (31) departed as they slipped further to 86/3.
Salarzai and Rahimi then staged a recovery to steady the innings, before captain Sohail Khan (36*) chipped in with a late cameo to push Afghanistan past the 200-run mark.
Sood finished with impressive figures of 3/43, while Aryan Savsani picked up two wickets.
Dynamic Opening
Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag gave India a flying start, stitching together a 117-run opening stand. Noor Ali eventually provided the breakthrough by dismissing Sehwag for 51.
VK Vineeth then joined Raichandani at the crease, and the pair added 77 runs for the second wicket to put India on the brink of victory.
Raichandani was eyeing a well-deserved hundred before Sohail Khan dismissed him seven runs shy of the milestone. Yashbardhan Chauhan (16*) and Vineeth (57*) then guided India over the finish line without any further hiccups.