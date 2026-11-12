In Photos | From Red Fort To Ghazipur, Delhi Moves Through A Veil Of Smog

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 12 November 2026 4:31 pm

Delhi’s haze softened the outlines of the Red Fort and Jama Masjid on Thursday, as schoolchildren rode through murky streets and traffic crawled at the Ghazipur border. The city’s AQI stood at 323 in the ‘very poor’ category, according to CPCB data reported by PTI; 40 of 57 monitoring stations recorded readings above 300, and two crossed into the ‘severe’ range