In Photos | From Red Fort To Ghazipur, Delhi Moves Through A Veil Of Smog

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Delhi’s haze softened the outlines of the Red Fort and Jama Masjid on Thursday, as schoolchildren rode through murky streets and traffic crawled at the Ghazipur border. The city’s AQI stood at 323 in the ‘very poor’ category, according to CPCB data reported by PTI; 40 of 57 monitoring stations recorded readings above 300, and two crossed into the ‘severe’ range

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Delhi temperature and AQI today
A man walks in the Red Fort premises as a layer of haze covers the area, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Thursday, with the AQI settling at 323. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Delhi winter smog 2026
A man looks on, as a layer of haze covers the Jama Masjid, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Delhi air quality worsens after Diwali
People take a walk amid hazy weather, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
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GRAP Stage 3 restrictions in Delhi NCR
Schoolchildren ride a rickshaw amid hazy weather, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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CPCB Delhi AQI live update
People sit in an open ground near the Jama Masjid amid hazy weather, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Stubble burning impact on Delhi weather
People ride a rickshaw amid hazy weather, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Delhi winter smog 2026
Vehicles move amid heavy traffic congestion and hazy weather at the Ghazipur border as the national capital's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

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