NSUI protested on Raisina Road, demanding urgent action against Delhi’s rising pollution.
Led by president Vinod Jakhar, students wore oxygen masks and displayed clean-air placards.
Delhi’s AQI stood at 330 (very poor) on Thursday, with further deterioration forecast.
The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest against the rising pollution levels in the national capital on Wednesday, demanding urgent measures to tackle the deteriorating air quality and protect public health.
The protest was held at the NSUI headquarters on Raisina Road and was led by its national president, Vinod Jakhar.
The student organisation said the demonstration highlights the growing pollution crisis and its adverse impact on the health and daily lives of ordinary citizens.
NSUI members and students held oxygen masks to their noses and held up placards saying "students demand clean air for a healthy Delhi".
The protest comes amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi, with pollution levels remaining a major concern as the winter season sets in. The average AQI remained at 330, in the very poor category, at 1 pm on Thursday, with forecasts suggesting that it might deteriorate further in the coming days.