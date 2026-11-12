Bevon Jacobs' 21-Six Carnage: New Zealand Batter Falls Just Two Short Of World Record In 202-Run Blitz

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Bevon Jacobs smashed an unbeaten 202 off 137 balls, including a record 21 sixes, against Otago in the Ford Trophy. However, his remarkable knock went in vain as Otago chased down Auckland's total of 334/8 in 49.1 overs

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Bevon Jacobs 21-Six Carnage: New Zealand Batter Falls Just Two Short Of World Record In 202-Run
New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026. | Photo: John Davidson/Photosport via AP
Summary of this article

  • Bevon Jacobs smashed an unbeaten 202 off 137 balls, including 21 sixes, against Otago in the Ford Trophy

  • His 21 sixes set a New Zealand List A record, leaving him two short of the world record of 23

  • Despite Jacobs' heroics, Auckland lost as Otago chased down 335 in 49.1 overs

Bevon Jacobs had plenty to celebrate individually on Thursday, even as Auckland failed to secure a win against Otago in the Ford Trophy. The batter delivered one of the biggest innings of his career, finishing unbeaten on 202 from 137 balls at the Kennards Hire Community Oval.

Jacobs' innings was built around an astonishing display of six-hitting. He cleared the boundary 21 times and struck seven fours, taking his tally of maximums to a new national record for a New Zealand batter in List A cricket.

No other Kiwi has hit as many sixes in a single innings. The performance also brought Jacobs close to the overall List A record of 23, set by Australia's Da'Arcy Short. Short achieved the feat while scoring 257 for Western Australia against Queensland in Sydney in 2018.

Auckland had Jacobs to thank for their total of 334/8, but the opposition had the final say. Otago negotiated the chase and reached the target in 49.1 overs, leaving the hosts with little to show for their batting effort. There were 34 sixes during the match.

Jacobs Enters New Zealand's List A Double-Century Club

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The 202-run effort puts Jacobs alongside three other New Zealand batters who have scored double centuries in List A cricket. Jamie How was the first to achieve the feat in 2012, followed by Martin Guptill in 2015 and Chad Bowes in 2024.

Jacobs also registered the highest individual score for Auckland Aces in the Ford Trophy. His knock was the third double century in the tournament's history.

The 28-year-old has been in action for New Zealand recently, featuring in the five-match T20I series against India. He scored more than 135 runs during the contest against the reigning world champions and has now carried that form into the domestic circuit.

Since making his international debut in late 2024, Jacobs has played 16 T20Is for New Zealand. He is still waiting for his first opportunity in ODI and Test cricket.

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