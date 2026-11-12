After the July killings, security officials said his handlers across the border asked him to lie low for some time, which he did before quietly rebuilding his network. Fresh intelligence inputs said terrorists in the valley had again been instructed to do something "big", and officials believe the Kulgam attack could be the beginning of that renewed push. He went missing from home on November 19, 2025, prompting his family to file a missing person report at Kulgam police station. Investigators say he had by then slipped underground and joined TRF, allegedly radicalised by terrorist Zakir Ahmad.