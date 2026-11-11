Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay convened an emergency consultative meeting with all TVK legislators at the party's Panaiyur headquarters in Chennai.
The meeting focused on internal party discipline and public conduct following allegations against TVK representatives, including Kallakurichi MLA C. Arul Vignesh and Deputy Speaker M. Ravisankar.
Coinciding with the government's six-month mark, leadership issued strict warnings against authority misuse and instructed members to maintain decorum amidst opposition criticism.
Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay summoned his party legislators to Chennai for an emergency consultative meeting, party sources said on Tuesday.
The high-level meeting scheduled to take place at the TVK party headquarters in Panaiyur, here on Nov 11, will be chaired by CM Vijay.
TVK Headquarters to Host High-Level Discipline Meeting
Party general secretary and Minister N Anand and other senior leaders would participate in the meeting that has been called amidst growing political pressure and scrutiny over the conduct of certain legislators, which the leadership fears could undermine the public standing of the six-month-old government.
According to sources, the TVK leadership is expected to strictly instruct the party functionaries and MLAs regarding maintaining discipline and public behaviour to ensure their conduct remained dignified and that they remain responsive to public grievances without abusing their authority.
Internal Probe and Allegations Involving TVK Legislators
The meeting will address allegations against TVK MLA and Deputy Speaker M Ravisankar, who is drawing flak from political parties following a controversy involving a local resident (Karthik Kumar) who questioned him about basic civic issues, and also a separate unverified complaint regarding messages sent to a government official by the party MLA. The party is currently conducting an internal inquiry into the matter.
Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh denied allegations of sending inappropriate messages to Kallakurichi collector on Whatsapp, saying "I have not done any such thing. They are rumours. It is not true."
Opposition Leaders Target Ruling TVK Over Security and Conduct
DMK president M K Stalin criticised the ruling TVK, saying Tamil Nadu's "law and order is in ICU" and the "administration is in coma."
"There have been 17 murders on a single day. And a TVK MLA is accused of sending obscene text messages to a female district collector. Criminals have no fear under the current government and police have no security either. People's representatives from TVK have no control. In total, the 'part-time' Chief Minister has no responsibility at all," Stalin said on X.
Leader of the Opposition DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin sought to know when Chief Minister Vijay will rein in the erring party MLAs.
"The Chief Minister, who is in 'sleep mode' without opening his mouth or taking responsibility for any of this, should wake up immediately and take appropriate action," Udhayanidhi Stalin said in a statement.
AIADMK treasurer Dindigul Srinivasan slammed MLA Arul Vignesh for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a collector, and claimed that the legislator "went to the collector's house in an inebriated condition and harassed her. This is shocking."
Demands for Inquiry and Strict Action Against Misconduct
"The collector who ought to protect the people seems to have no security for her from the ruling party MLA. What a shame," he said.
AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran said in a statement that the TVK leadership appeared to have turned a blind eye to its functionaries engaging in sexual harassment of school girls, and kidnapping their own party members in a car and gang-raping them.
"Bribing contractors, assaulting a person who came to petition the MLA about a public problem, sexual harassment of the district collector are among the heinous acts committed by the TVK MLAs who have been elected to serve the people. I request Chief Minister Vijay to conduct a detailed investigation into the complaint against the MLA for sending obscene text messages to a collector and going to her house and behaving in a disgusting manner, and ensure that he gets the maximum punishment if proved guilty," Dhinakaran said.