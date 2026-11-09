Kerala police arrested 21-year-old Alex Robin for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl during a Halloween party at a resort near Aluva in Kochi.
The incident was reported after parents arrived at the venue, discovered alcohol was being served to participants, and brought their children home, where the victim disclosed the assault.
Police booked the accused under the POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while launching a broader probe into illegal liquor and drug use at the event.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl during a Halloween party at a resort in Aluva near here, police said.
The arrested person was identified as Alex Robin, a native of Puzhavath near Changanassery, currently residing in an apartment in Kadavanthara, Kochi.
According to police, a group of more than 30 people gathered at a resort near UC College in Aluva last week for a Halloween party. The group included two minor girls.
Police said several girls who attended the party had told their families that it was an all-girls gathering.
However, one of the parents reached the resort and found that the party was not exclusively for girls and that liquor was being served to the participants. Later, more parents reached the venue and took their children home.
After reaching home, one of the minors, aged 15, told her parents that she had been sexually assaulted by one of the participants, police said.
Based on a complaint lodged at Aluva police station, a case was registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Following an investigation, Alex was identified and arrested.
He was later produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.
Police said a detailed investigation was under way into the party and the alleged illegal serving of liquor.
Although the police recorded statements from the resort operators, the operators claimed that they had not supplied liquor, officials said.