A 42-year-old man in Maharashtra's Latur district was arrested for allegedly murdering his seven-year-old son over fears the child would claim ancestral property.
The accused strangled the boy in an isolated field and attempted to fake an accidental drowning before forensic evidence revealed foul play.
Police booked the father under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and suppression of evidence, taking him into custody.
A 58-year-old man in Maharashtra's Latur district allegedly strangled his seven-year-old son to death, fearing that the child, born from his second marriage, would claim a share in his property, police said on Monday.
The decomposed body of the victim, Arman Yusuf Sayyed, was found in a drain in an agricultural field behind his house in Sul Galli on Sunday, an official said.
According to the police, the accused, Yusuf Mubarak Sayyed (58), had two wives and had registered his house in the name of a son from his first wife. He had frequent quarrels with his second wife over her demand for the child's share in the family house.
On the night of November 5, the accused left home with Arman but did not return through the night. Worried about their whereabouts, his second wife approached the police and lodged a missing complaint, following which a case of kidnapping was registered at Gandhi Chowk police station, the official said.
Yusuf was tracked down in Parbhani on Saturday, but Arman was not with him, raising suspicion about the child's whereabouts, he said.
The police subsequently examined CCTV footage from the area around the accused's house and saw Yusuf taking Arman by the hand towards the field behind the house on the night of November 5, the official said, adding that the accused was seen returning alone an hour later.
Confronted with the CCTV evidence, the accused confessed to the crime, leading to the recovery of the body on Sunday afternoon, Latur city Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sameersinh Salve said.