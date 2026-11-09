The Kerala Chief Minister directed department secretaries to eliminate administrative red tape and accelerate the processing of pending files across state departments.
Secretaries were instructed to conduct regular internal reviews and closely monitor file movement to prevent unnecessary delays in public administration.
The initiative emphasizes time-bound file disposal and establishing automated tracking mechanisms to ensure enhanced transparency and governance efficiency.
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday chaired a meeting of department secretaries to ensure speedy file movement and enhance administrative efficiency.
Satheesan, in an 'X' post, said that in order to give utmost priority to timely delivery of public services, strict directives were issued to prevent any delays in processing files.
"Our primary focus was ensuring speedy file movement and enhancing administrative efficiency," he said.
His office also issued a statement regarding the key directives, including utilising the potential of artificial intelligence technology to make the 'Janasparsham' file adalat more efficient, that were during the meeting.
Besides that, in the meeting, the chief minister directed the departments to maximum utilise the various central government schemes for the state's benefit and to assess the progress of existing schemes and speed up their implementation, the statement said.
Satheesan also directed timely resolution of legal issues related to files in various departments and to speed up the flagship programmes of the CM as well as assess their progress.
Additionally, he ordered organising the files to reduce the workload of department secretaries and make file management more efficient, the statement said.
As part of this, it was decided to hold a meeting of department secretaries every month, it said.