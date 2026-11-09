'Residents Left Rather Than Deal With Him’: Neighbours Recall Bengaluru Man Accused Of Killing Wife, Six Relatives

S Indushekar, 52, is accused of killing his wife, Sunitha, and six of her relatives, with their bodies recovered from locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Rajajinagar neighbours described him as frequently quarrelsome and said he had threatened residents and claimed ownership of his rented home.
Police are probing marital tensions and a property dispute as possible motives, while examining the alleged timeline, transport of the bodies and jewellery transactions.
S Indushekar, accused of killing his wife and six of her relatives, was known in his Rajajinagar neighbourhood for picking fights, threatening people and claiming ownership of his landlord’s house, neighbours told Hindustan Times.
The 52-year-old lived in a small room on the terrace of a building above shops and an office used by a local political outfit. He drove a cab, published a local newspaper and ran a YouTube news channel, presenting himself as a journalist.
“People in the building were always cautious around him. He would pick arguments over small issues, threaten people and create trouble for anyone who questioned him. Several residents eventually chose to leave rather than deal with him,” a neighbour said.
Anand E, who heads the political outfit operating from the building, said the landlord had warned the group about Indushekar when it moved in. Other residents recalled arguments over parking and disputes with people in the neighbourhood.
A shop worker said Indushekar had initially been friendly with the landlord’s son. The relationship soured after Indushekar filed a civil case claiming ownership of the house he rented, another neighbour said. The case remains pending; the landlord has since died.
Cab Driver, Publisher And Self-Styled Journalist
For more than 15 years, Indushekar moved between driving passengers, producing local news content and dealing with disputes in the building. His Kannada-English monthly tabloid, Thaana Varadi — or Station Report — named him as editor and publisher in an August 2026 edition.
Residents said he referred to his journalism work during confrontations. Police are examining whether his claimed press identity helped him avoid routine scrutiny. The Toyota Etios seized by investigators carried a “PRESS” sticker and a Thaana Varadi banner above the boot.
Police also found perfume bottles in the car. Investigators suspect these may have been used to mask the smell of decomposing bodies. They are scrutinising a chain-snatching case registered against Indushekar at Madanayakanahalli police station about seven years ago. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said it was among the aspects of his background being examined.
Police Probe Possible Motive
Indushekar had been married to Sunitha for nearly 20 years. A senior police officer said preliminary findings pointed to his resentment over her frequent visits to her parental home in Srirampura and the support she received from her mother and brothers.
“According to preliminary findings, Indushekar deeply resented Sunitha’s frequent visits to her parental home in Srirampura and how they would constantly interfere in her life. He resented the support she got from her mother and brothers,” the officer said, as reported by Hindustan Times.
“That is when he decided to eliminate not just Sunitha, but her entire family,” the officer added.
This is the police’s preliminary assessment, based partly on what Indushekar allegedly told investigators. Relatives had reportedly tried to resolve the couple’s differences, but the arguments continued.
Thungamma, Nalini’s mother, approached police after family members disappeared. She alleged that the killings were linked to a property worth around ₹3 crore. Police have not established whether the property was a motive.
Bodies Found Across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu
The victims were Indushekar’s wife, Sunitha; her mother, Roopavathi; her brothers, Shivakumar and Shankar; their wives, Divya and Nalini; and Shivakumar and Divya’s seven-year-old son.
The child’s body was recovered near Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district on Friday. Sunitha, 40, and Roopavathi, 65, were found on Saturday in a forest near Yercaud, in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district.
On Sunday, police recovered two bodies believed to be those of Shivakumar and Divya, both 30, from a forest near the foothills of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. The bodies of Shankar and Nalini were recovered on Monday.
Investigators Reconstruct Alleged Killings
The FIR registered at Rajajinagar police station and the ongoing investigation indicate that the killings may have begun around October 16. Police suspect Sunitha was killed first, followed by Roopavathi. Divya, Shivakumar and their son were allegedly killed on October 24 and 25, while Nalini and Shankar were allegedly killed on October 31 and November 1.
Investigators are verifying the sequence and dates through digital forensics. They suspect Indushekar invited relatives to his home individually, sometimes on the pretext of dinner.
Police are examining whether sleeping tablets were mixed into food or alcoholic drinks before some victims were attacked with a kitchen grinding stone. Investigators also suspect the television was played loudly to mask any sounds.
The bodies were allegedly wrapped in plastic and adhesive tape before being placed in gunny bags. How they were taken down the narrow staircase from the terrace room remains unclear; police are investigating whether ropes were used.
Investigators are also looking into allegations that gold chains, earrings and rings were removed from Sunitha and three other women. Police suspect some jewellery was sold and the rest pledged to pay for fuel and travel, and are checking related transactions, Hindustan Times reported.
Daughter’s Role Under Investigation
Police said Indushekar initially gave conflicting accounts of his relatives’ whereabouts. He was arrested on November 5 after investigators traced his movements. A court has granted police 12 days of custody, and six teams are investigating different aspects of the case.
His 17-year-old daughter is also being questioned over allegations that she helped dispose of the bodies. Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said she was being questioned under juvenile law to establish whether she had abetted the crimes or had been influenced by her father.