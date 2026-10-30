Lucknow Triple Murder: Video Shows Suspect Firing Five Rounds In 22 Seconds

The incident took place around 10.30 am on October 26 following an argument between two groups over the parking of a car on a vacant plot, police said. Shivaji Tiwari, 62, Shivendra Tiwari, 55, and Suyash Tiwari, 30, were shot during the altercation. They were taken to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, where they later died.