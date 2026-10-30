Lucknow Triple Murder: Video Shows Suspect Firing Five Rounds In 22 Seconds

A video of the Saadatganj triple murder shows the accused allegedly firing five rounds in around 22 seconds.
The three victims, Shivaji Tiwari, Shivendra Tiwari and Suyash Tiwari, died after being shot.
Two police officers were suspended following the incident, while the victims’ family staged a protest demanding justice.
A newly surfaced video of the killing of three members of a family in Lucknow’s Saadatganj area shows the accused firing five rounds in around 22 seconds in full public view. The footage, which emerged on Thursday, captures the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Shukla, firing two shots before reloading his pistol and firing three more.
In the video, Shukla is heard saying, “Mujhe gummo se maara hai, tab goli maari hai maine” (They hit me with a brick, that's why I fired). Police said they had recovered the pistol allegedly used in the shooting and four empty cartridges from the accused, who has been arrested.
The incident took place around 10.30 am on October 26 following an argument between two groups over the parking of a car on a vacant plot, police said. Shivaji Tiwari, 62, Shivendra Tiwari, 55, and Suyash Tiwari, 30, were shot during the altercation. They were taken to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre, where they later died.
Accused Arrested, Police Officers Suspended
Police detained Shukla at the scene and subsequently arrested him. A separate video showing police taking him into custody has also circulated on social media. Police said the accused had previously served as a navigation officer in the merchant navy, NDTV reported.
An FIR was registered on a complaint by Ruchi Tiwari, wife of Shivendra Tiwari. Eight people have been named in the case, which includes charges of murder and rioting.
On Tuesday, Saadatganj station house officer Santosh Kumar Arya and Kashmiri Mohalla outpost in-charge Ajay Kumar Chaurasia were suspended following the incident.
“The action has been taken by Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba in view of the seriousness of Monday's incident,” the Lucknow Police said in a statement, according to the report.
RSS Link Of Victim, Family Demands Justice
One of the three victims was a district-level office-bearer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Lucknow, news agency PTI reported.
Several BJP leaders and people associated with the RSS visited the victims’ families after the killings. The family members also staged a protest, demanding justice.
The emergence of the video has brought renewed attention to the shooting, which took place in a public area during a dispute over parking. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killings and the roles of those named in the FIR.