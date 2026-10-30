FIR, Protest, Police Verification: Can Joining A Protest Cost You A Government Job In Uttar Pradesh?

The UP government has issued revised rules for verifying candidates’ antecedents in direct recruitment.
The rules disqualify candidates linked to organisations that advocate violent change and permanently bar those implicated in specified serious offences.
An FIR or pending investigation alone will not disqualify a candidate if a court has not framed charges.
The Uttar Pradesh government has barred members of organisations that advocate to "change the established social system through violence" from getting state government jobs.
The state’s revised verification policy also covers candidates who took part in related activity within three years before verification, after turning 21, and permanently bars those implicated in specified serious offences.
The government, however, says political ideology, criticism of the government and peaceful protest cannot be grounds for rejection. It says the rules distinguish peaceful democratic activity from involvement in violence.
What Conduct Can Lead To Disqualification?
A candidate will be considered ineligible if authorities find that they belong to an organisation whose “avowed purpose” is to force a change in the established social system through violent means.
The policy also covers participation in activities connected with violent change. If a candidate took part in such activity within three years before the verification date, after attaining 21 years of age, authorities will presume that the person remains actively involved.
The order does not treat political beliefs or peaceful protest as evidence of such involvement, the appointment department said.
Which Offences Carry A Permanent Bar?
The policy permanently bars candidates implicated in specified serious offences, including murder, dacoity, rape, outraging modesty, corruption, acts of terror, recruitment examination paper leaks and organised “solver gang” rackets.
Candidates must disclose arrests, prosecutions and convictions, as well as pending FIRs, chargesheets, trials and preventive or prohibitory proceedings. They must also report dismissal from previous service or debarment by a recruitment commission or board for using unfair means.
Will An FIR Or Pending Investigation Disqualify A candidate?
Not by itself. An FIR, complaint, investigation or chargesheet will not lead to disqualification if a court has not framed charges, subject to specific provisions for certain offences.
The policy also provides exceptions for final acquittals or discharges, legally recognised compromises, cases withdrawn by the government, cases quashed by the High Court or Supreme Court, and certain minor offences.
The order’s treatment of juvenile cases is not specified in the information provided.
How Long Will Verification Take?
Police and district authorities must complete checks and submit their reports within 30 days. Appointing authorities may issue provisional appointment letters while verification is pending, if candidates submit the required verification form and self-declaration.
The provisional appointment provision does not cover sensitive posts or positions requiring detailed security verification. Departments can appoint candidates to those posts only after completing checks and obtaining the Chief Minister’s prior approval, with reasons recorded.
On Ideology And Dissent
The appointment department says candidates cannot be denied jobs for their political ideology, criticism of the government or peaceful protests and sit-ins. It says the rules apply specifically to organisations whose stated purpose is to change the existing social order through violence.
The department said the provision concerning violent change was already part of a government order issued on April 28, 1958. It described the latest order as a consolidation of existing provisions that clarifies offence categories and streamlines verification, rather than a new restriction based on political beliefs.
What Do The Constitutional Provisions Say?
Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution protects citizens’ freedom of speech and expression. Article 19(1)(b) protects their right to assemble peacefully and without arms. Both rights are subject to restrictions set out in the Constitution.
The government says the policy does not treat peaceful protest or political expression as grounds for disqualification. Its stated concern is violent activity and association with organisations committed to violent change.
How Do New Rules Change Verification System?
A 1958 government order formed the basis of the earlier character-verification framework. Orders issued in 1978, 1985 and 2013 later prescribed timelines for checks. In 2021, the government allowed provisional appointments after candidates submitted verification forms and self-declarations.
The new policy brings those provisions together, sets uniform criteria and defines grounds for disqualification. It applies to direct recruitment across state departments and subordinate organisations, including corporations, councils, educational institutions, autonomous bodies, public undertakings, panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies. It also covers cases already pending.
Existing state government employees will not need fresh character verification, though authorities may seek relevant service records from their previous departments.
The government said it issued the revised guidelines after the Allahabad High Court directed it in two cases to frame rules in line with the CRPF’s February 1, 2012, guidelines.
Opposition's Criticism
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said the party supports a change of government through democratic means, particularly elections. He said “regime change” means a change in power, not a change in the system.
Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajpoot said peaceful protests and sit-ins by young people should not be treated as violence. Citing protests against paper leaks, he said the BJP’s attempt to portray youth movements as violent would invite a strong response.
BJP MP Ram Pratap Singh defended the rules, saying: “People spreading anarchy should be treated like this.”