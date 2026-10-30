SC Cancels Bail Of Ex-JD(U) MLA Anant Singh, Orders Surrender By Dec 1

The Supreme Court revoked Anant Kumar Singh’s bail in the Dularchand Yadav murder case and asked him to surrender by December 1.
A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PV Varale gave Bihar police four months to complete the investigation.
The court faulted the Patna High Court for granting bail without properly weighing the gravity of the allegations and Singh’s criminal record.
The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of Bihar politician and Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh in the murder case of his political rival Dularchand Yadav. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PV Varale ordered Singh to surrender by December 1 and gave Bihar police four months to finish the probe. It also faulted the Patna High Court for granting bail without properly weighing the gravity of the allegations and Singh’s criminal record.
The case stems from the killing of Yadav during election campaigning in Mokama Tal on October 30, 2025. Yadav, described in the brief as a regional strongman and Singh’s political rival, was backing Jan Suraaj Party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi at the time.
The court order comes amid fresh political trouble for Singh. He was recently expelled from the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), for six years over alleged anti-party activities after he campaigned against the party’s official candidate in a legislative council contest.
Murder Case Details
The killing took place during a violent clash in Mokama Tal while campaigning was under way on October 30, 2025. During that campaign, Yadav was backing Jan Suraaj Party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi.
The clash began when Yadav’s supporters and Singh’s convoy confronted each other that day. An FIR was later filed at Ghoswari police station.
According to the FIR filed at Ghoswari police station, Singh and his aides allegedly dragged Yadav out of his vehicle, shot him in the leg, assaulted him and then ran over him with an SUV, ANI reported. Those allegations form the core of the murder case in which the Supreme Court has now revoked Singh’s bail.
Party Expulsion Fallout
Singh’s legal setback follows action by his own party. JD(U) expelled him for six years over alleged anti-party activities after he openly campaigned for a Jan Suraaj Party candidate in the Patna graduates’ constituency election to the legislative council.
That candidate was fielded by the Prashant Kishor-led party against JD(U)’s official nominee, sitting MLC Neeraj Kumar. The party acted after Singh continued his public support despite repeated efforts to stop him.
Senior leaders had intervened. The brief said Union minister and Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh appealed to Singh to step back, and messages from the party’s top brass also failed to make him change course. Responding to the disciplinary action, Singh said he had "no regrets" over it.
Defiant Political Stance
Singh did not soften his stand. He publicly argued that JD(U) had been hijacked and claimed that party president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar had been pushed to the margins in his own party.
He also treated the fight as personal. According to the brief, Singh remained defiant while campaigning against Neeraj Kumar and argued that the party symbol should not have been given to the sitting MLC.
His sharpest attack was direct. "Neeraj Kumar had conspired against me on several occasions and it’s time to pay him back in the same coin," Singh told media persons.
Wife's Official Losses
The fallout spread to his family. After Singh’s expulsion, the state government removed his wife Neelam Devi from the State-Level Programme Implementation Committee.
Her Minister of State rank was also withdrawn. So was her entitlement to an official bungalow.