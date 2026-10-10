Tej Pratap Yadav said his marriage to Aishwarya Rai was under pressure and became troubled within three months.
He claimed repeated friction at home, with arguments escalating into shouting matches even in front of his parents.
Yadav alleged Aishwarya objected to his morning prayers while her parties sometimes continued until 4 am or 5 am.
Former Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who is currently inside Rise & Fall 2, said his marriage to Aishwarya Rai began under pressure and turned sour, with tension building within months due to incompatibility. Tej, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, said he was Bihar's Health Minister then, but the job did little to ease the strain at home.
What Tej Pratap Yadav said about his troubled marriage
Speaking to fellow contestants Niharika Tiwari and Raj Grover, Tej claimed to have seen Aishwarya exchanging messages with a former boyfriend what he said was evidence he later used in court.
“The marriage was brand new. Within three months, the fighting and bickering started. We were completely different people; we were incompatible. We had married under pressure,” he said.
Yadav said he often did not feel like returning home and at times stayed with friends or went elsewhere instead.
He also alleged that arguments could escalate into shouting matches, even in front of his parents. Yadav claimed Aishwarya would not let him leave the house early.
Yadav alleged that Aishwarya objected to his morning prayers, which he said he usually offered around 6 or 7 am, and told him not to. He further claimed that her parties sometimes continued until 4 or 5 am.
Texting allegation
Yadav described one incident from after a Legislative Assembly session. He said he was walking into the bedroom when he saw Aishwarya texting a man he identified as her former boyfriend.
“She was chatting away with him – sending ‘love you’ messages, heart emojis, and all sorts of things; I saw it all from a distance,” he alleged.
He also claimed he had secretly recorded videos of their arguments without Aishwarya’s knowledge. Yadav said he later submitted those videos as evidence in court.
“My saving grace was that whenever she picked a fight, I would secretly record a video of it; that became my evidence, which I later presented in court,” he said.
Yadav also pushed back against the view that men are always to blame when marriages break down, saying women can be wrong too.
“Remembering those days makes my heart shudder. That’s why, whenever there’s a fight or an argument now, I experience trauma,” he added.
Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai’s divorce case update
Tej and Aishwarya got married on May 12, 2018. For the unversed, Aishwarya is the daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai.
Trouble in their marriage started within months. On November 2, 2018, Tej filed a divorce petition before a family court in Patna, seeking dissolution of the marriage on the ground of cruelty.
Soon, it turned into a lengthy legal battle. Aishwarya also made several allegations against Tej, including claims of harassment.
In July 2024, the Patna High Court directed the family court to dispose of the matrimonial case within six months. In an order issued on April 21, 2025, the High Court observed that the proceedings had surpassed the deadline and declined to establish a new time-bound schedule.