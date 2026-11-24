Sooryavanshi planned to settle in initially after recent low scores, but switched to an all-out attack once he sensed the pitch offered little help to bowlers.
His 53-ball 204 (28 sixes, seven fours) powered India A past UAE's 249/8 in 14.2 overs
He recorded List A marks for the fastest 100 (28 balls), 150 (40 balls), and 200 (52 balls).
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revealed the game plan that helped him tumble records against the UAE in Doha during the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament on Tuesday, November 24.
Sooryavanshi played one of the most historic innings in List A cricket, smashing a double hundred to finish on 204 off 53 balls, laced with seven fours and 28 sixes. His blitz powered India A to a seven-wicket victory over the UAE, sealing a semi-final berth in the tournament.
Earlier, India A restricted the UAE to 249/8 in 50 overs, with Arshad Khan claiming four wickets, the most in the innings. India A then completed the chase in just 14.2 overs. Along the way, Sooryavanshi brought up his 50 off 16 balls before reaching 100 in 28 balls, 150 in 40 balls, and 200 in 52 balls, setting new List A world records for the fastest to all three milestones.
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Vaibhav revealed that he had planned to take his time initially, but as he saw that the pitch was not assisting the bowlers, he changed his mind and attacked
"In the last two matches, I got set but couldn't convert those starts. So the plan was to go out there and take my time initially. But after facing a ball or two, I felt the bowlers weren't getting much help from the surface, so I backed my strengths."
Vaibhav also shared what goes through his mind when he was batting. "There wasn't anything specific on my mind. The only thought was that if the wicket was helping the bowlers, I would take my time and play a longer innings. But thankfully, that wasn't the case. The wicket was good, the ball was coming nicely onto the bat, so I tried to back my game," said Vaibhav.
Vaibhav opened up about his mindset and shared what he was thinking as he approached the match after getting out cheaply in his last two matches.
"Nothing different. It was the same mindset of trying to bat deep. If the game wasn't in my control initially, I would look to take my time. But thankfully, I was able to take control early on, and then I played the game on my terms."
On Captaincy Experience
Recently, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was appointed captain of the Bihar cricket team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He captained the side in the first few matches and became the youngest captain in T20 history, before linking up with the India A squad.
When asked about what the experience of captaining a side was like, he said, "It was a lot of fun captaining Bihar, and the team is doing quite well too. Hopefully, Bihar continue performing the same way."
"As far as this team is concerned, I've been around all the senior players for a long time, so I'm very comfortable with them. They make me feel at ease, everyone speaks openly, and whenever they have a suggestion, they share it with me. I listen to everyone," he added.