Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off 53 balls against the UAE on Tuesday, November 24.
He hit just seven fours in an innings laced with 28 towering sixes.
That tally sets a new world record for the most sixes in a professional cricket innings.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rewrote history when he stepped onto the field against the UAE on Tuesday, November 24, in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.
He smacked the UAE bowlers as if he were batting in a video game, even as the batters at the other end showed it wasn't an easy pitch to score on, with India A losing three wickets in their chase of 250. Thanks to Sooryavanshi's 53-ball 204, India A hunted down the target in just 14.2 overs.
Sooryavanshi smashed towering sixes throughout his innings, 28 maximums, to be exact, surpassing Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal for the most sixes in an innings in professional cricket. Agarwal had hit 26 sixes against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. In List A cricket, the previous record belonged to Western Australia's D'Arcy Short, who blasted 23 sixes against Queensland in 2018.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's innings helped India A secure a place in the semi-finals of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. They came into the match after losing to Pakistan A, where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi got out cheaply. However, this time Vaibhav showed why he is referred to as "Boss Baby" on the world stage.
Most 6s in an innings in all professional cricket
28 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE 2026
26 Tanmay Agarwal Hyderabad vs Arunachal Hyderabad 2024 (Ranji)
23 Colin Munro Auckland vs Cen Dis Napier 2015 (Plunkett Shield)
23 D'Arcy Short Western Aus vs Queensland Sydney 2018 (One Day Cup)
Most 6s in a List A one day innings
28 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A vs UAE 2026
23 D'Arcy Short Western Aus vs Queensland Sydney 2018
21 Bevon Jacobs Auckland vs Otago Auckland 2026