Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Vipraj Nigam converged on the ropes in a frantic effort to save runs against Pakistan A
During a full-length dive, Nigam’s trailing leg inadvertently struck Sooryavanshi squarely on the head
Play halted for a concussion check before Sooryavanshi thankfully got back on his feet
A tense moment unfolded on the field during the high-stakes India A vs Pakistan A clash at the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026, leaving the Indian camp briefly concerned after an accidental collision between teammates Vipraj Nigam and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Heading into the marquee encounter, India A won the toss and opted to bowl first, putting Pakistan A in to bat. Looking to restrict the opposition early and build pressure in the field, the Indian youngsters threw themselves into every delivery with high intensity. However, that aggressive commitment nearly proved costly during a frantic boundary-saving effort in the first innings.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Injured - Watch Video
As a Pakistan A batter pierced the infield and sent the ball racing toward the ropes, young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sprinted across the turf to cut off the boundary. Simultaneously, Vipraj Nigam also converged on the ball from another angle, determined to prevent the extra runs. In a split-second miscommunication, neither fielder backed off as they closed in on the ropes.
While Sooryavanshi leaned in to gather the ball, Nigam launched into a full-length dive to flick it back into play. During the momentum of his dive, Nigam’s trailing leg inadvertently struck Sooryavanshi squarely on the head. The impact brought play to an immediate halt as Sooryavanshi went down on the turf, visibly shaken and clutching his head in pain.
Teammates quickly rushed over to check on the youngster, while the team physio hurried onto the ground to conduct a mandatory concussion assessment. After receiving on-field treatment and a few anxious minutes for the dressing room, Sooryavanshi managed to get back on his feet, much to the relief of the Indian camp and spectators alike.