IND A Vs PAK A LIVE Score: Tilak Varma's India A face Abdul Samad's Pakistan A in Match 8 of Group B at the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, 22 November, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Follow live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, and real-time match updates

India A openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to make a big impact in their previous match against Nepal on Friday, November 20

India A openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to make a big impact in their previous match against Nepal on Friday, November 20 PTI

India A Vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Tilak Varma-led India A take on Pakistan A, captained by Abdul Samad, in Match 8 of Group B at the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Sunday, November 22. Both teams will look to carry the momentum from their opening wins. India A defeated Nepal by a 306-run margin, thanks to Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra's centuries, followed by a spectacular bowling performance from Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav. Meanwhile, Pakistan A defeated the UAE by 61 runs. India A will also hope for improved performances from Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who failed to make a significant impact against Nepal. Follow live scores, ball-by-ball commentary, and real-time match updates.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Nov 2026, 03:08:57 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Playing XI! India A (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav Pakistan A (Playing XI): Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir(w), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad(c), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza

22 Nov 2026, 03:08:06 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Toss Update! Pakistan A have won the toss and opted to bat first.

22 Nov 2026, 02:58:49 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Pitch Report! The pitches in Doha have a bit of grip, which has made life difficult for batters as scoring is a bit of a task on this surface. Spinners will play a big role in the match.

22 Nov 2026, 02:45:31 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Did You Know? Gautam Gambhir is the highest run-scorer in India A vs Pakistan A List A encounters. Gambhir played seven matches and scored 471 runs at an average of 78.50.

22 Nov 2026, 02:38:14 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Head-To-Head India A and Pakistan A have faced each other 14 times in List A cricket. India A have the upper hand in the encounters with nine wins, while Pakistan A have won 5 matches. Pakistan A won by 128 runs in Colombo on July 23, 2023

India A won by 8 wickets in Colombo on July 19, 2023

India A won by 130 runs in Darwin on July 6, 2006

Pakistan A won by 36 runs in Abu Dhabi on May 5, 2006

India A won by 34 runs in Abu Dhabi on April 28, 2006

India A won by 6 wickets in Nairobi on August 21, 2004

India A won by 8 wickets in Nairobi on August 19, 2004

India A won by 121 runs in Nairobi on August 16, 2004

India A won by 4 wickets in Nairobi on August 13, 2004

India A won by 4 wickets at Eden Gardens on December 28, 2003

India A won by 89 runs at Eden Gardens on December 25, 2003

Pakistan A won by 170 runs in Karachi on March 17, 1998

India A won by 6 wickets in Lahore on March 15, 1998

Pakistan A won by 6 wickets in Sheikhupura on March 13, 1998

22 Nov 2026, 02:34:11 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Predicted XI India A had a near-perfect game against Nepal in the opening match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. However, Ayush Badoni emerged as a weak link, scoring just two runs. It may be harsh to drop him after the first match, but India A's management has options waiting on the bench. Prabhsimran Singh, who also opens in domestic cricket for Punjab and in the IPL for Punjab Kings, can be brought in for Badoni and slotted in to bat at No. 3. India A's Predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav

22 Nov 2026, 02:18:33 pm IST Aiming to keep the winning momentum going 💪 📍 Doha ⏰ 3:30 PM IST 💻 https://t.co/DTi7UzOEfj 📱 Official BCCI App #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/rnv3kAEJxf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2026

22 Nov 2026, 02:05:15 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Streaming Info The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss at 3:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A clash on the Sony LIV app and website, while the match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels.

22 Nov 2026, 01:56:56 pm IST India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Squads India A Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Tanush Kotian, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey, Arshad Khan Pakistan A Squad: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir(w), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad(c), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza, Shahzaib Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Danish Aziz