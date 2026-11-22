India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Playing XI!
India A (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav
Pakistan A (Playing XI): Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir(w), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad(c), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Toss Update!
Pakistan A have won the toss and opted to bat first.
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Pitch Report!
The pitches in Doha have a bit of grip, which has made life difficult for batters as scoring is a bit of a task on this surface. Spinners will play a big role in the match.
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Did You Know?
Gautam Gambhir is the highest run-scorer in India A vs Pakistan A List A encounters. Gambhir played seven matches and scored 471 runs at an average of 78.50.
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
India A and Pakistan A have faced each other 14 times in List A cricket. India A have the upper hand in the encounters with nine wins, while Pakistan A have won 5 matches.
Pakistan A won by 128 runs in Colombo on July 23, 2023
India A won by 8 wickets in Colombo on July 19, 2023
India A won by 130 runs in Darwin on July 6, 2006
Pakistan A won by 36 runs in Abu Dhabi on May 5, 2006
India A won by 34 runs in Abu Dhabi on April 28, 2006
India A won by 6 wickets in Nairobi on August 21, 2004
India A won by 8 wickets in Nairobi on August 19, 2004
India A won by 121 runs in Nairobi on August 16, 2004
India A won by 4 wickets in Nairobi on August 13, 2004
India A won by 4 wickets at Eden Gardens on December 28, 2003
India A won by 89 runs at Eden Gardens on December 25, 2003
Pakistan A won by 170 runs in Karachi on March 17, 1998
India A won by 6 wickets in Lahore on March 15, 1998
Pakistan A won by 6 wickets in Sheikhupura on March 13, 1998
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Predicted XI
India A had a near-perfect game against Nepal in the opening match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. However, Ayush Badoni emerged as a weak link, scoring just two runs. It may be harsh to drop him after the first match, but India A's management has options waiting on the bench.
Prabhsimran Singh, who also opens in domestic cricket for Punjab and in the IPL for Punjab Kings, can be brought in for Badoni and slotted in to bat at No. 3.
India A's Predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Streaming Info
The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss at 3:00 PM IST.
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A clash on the Sony LIV app and website, while the match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels.
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Squads
India A Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Tilak Varma(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Tanush Kotian, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey, Arshad Khan
Pakistan A Squad: Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Rohail Nazir(w), Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad(c), Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza, Shahzaib Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Danish Aziz
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Good Afternoon!
Greetings, we are back with another live blog, and this time, it's a classic India A vs Pakistan A showdown. The arch-rivals are ready to lock horns in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action, scores and updates from Doha