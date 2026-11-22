IND Vs NZ 1st Test: Pant's Record Ton Puts India In Command As New Zealand Trail By 233 Runs On Day 4

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 22 November 2026 12:13 pm

Rishabh Pant's 128 helped India declare at 720/9, taking their lead to 352 runs. New Zealand fought back through Devon Conway (59 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (27 not out) to reach 119/2 at stumps on Day 4, still trailing by 233 runs

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 22 November 2026 12:13 pm

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates his century with teammate Dhruv Jurel, left, during play on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and India in Wellington, New Zealand, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)