Rishabh Pant's 128 powered India to 720/9 declared, giving the visitors a 352-run first-innings lead
Devon Conway (59*) and Rachin Ravindra (27*) led New Zealand's fightback as the hosts reached 119/2 at stumps
New Zealand trail by 233 runs heading into the final day, with India needing early wickets to push for a result
India put themselves in a commanding position in the first Test against New Zealand, declaring at 720/9 to take a 352-run lead. New Zealand had a tough day ahead but fought back towards the close, reaching 119/2 at stumps.
Devon Conway (59 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (27 not out) held firm, though the hosts still have 233 runs to make up on the final day.
Rishabh Pant was the star of India's batting effort, producing a blistering 128 off 153 balls to register his ninth Test century. The wicketkeeper-batter also became the first Asian wicketkeeper and sixth Indian batter to score a Test hundred in all four SENA countries.
He joined Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the elite list.
India's total of 720/9 was their highest in a Test match in New Zealand, setting a new benchmark on a batting-friendly Basin Reserve pitch. The visitors had resumed Day 4 on 486/4 and added another 234 runs before declaring in the second session.
KL Rahul had already laid the foundation with a superb 136, while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 85 and Devdutt Padikkal made 80. Shubman Gill came close to joining Rahul in the century club but fell for 98. Dhruv Jurel then kept the momentum going with an attacking 78 off just 79 deliveries.
Pant and Jurel put together a 75-run stand, while Anshul Kamboj chipped in with 38 off 42 balls. Kamboj also shared a useful 68-run partnership with Pant, ensuring India continued to pile on the runs. The hosts struggled to find a way through a batting line-up that kept producing substantial partnerships.
Pant brought his trademark aggression to the crease. He cleared the boundary against Kyle Jamieson, played the reverse sweep and brought up his century with a six off Glenn Phillips.
His knock included 10 fours and six sixes before Rachin Ravindra finally dismissed him, with Nathan Smith completing the catch in the deep.
Jurel carried on the assault after Pant's departure, taking India past the 700-run mark.
He eventually fell for 78, stumped off Glenn Phillips, who finished as New Zealand's most successful bowler with three wickets. Ravindra picked up two, but India had already built a substantial advantage.
The visitors carried that momentum into New Zealand's second innings. Jasprit Bumrah struck in the opening over, dismissing captain Tom Latham for a second-ball duck. Latham edged the delivery behind to Rishabh Pant, suffering another early setback after his first-innings dismissal.
Henry Nicholls and Conway then attempted to rebuild, putting together a 60-run partnership. Nicholls, who had scored 175 in New Zealand's first innings, looked settled before Prasidh Krishna found an edge with a short delivery.
Dhruv Jurel reacted brilliantly at short leg, diving forward to complete a sharp catch and send Nicholls back for 31 off 59 balls.
India had their two wickets, but Conway and Ravindra ensured there would be no further damage before stumps. Conway dug in for an unbeaten 59 off 137 deliveries, while Ravindra showed patience to reach 27 not out from 72 balls.
Their unbroken stand of 59 runs took New Zealand to 119/2 after 45 overs.
The hosts still trail by 233 runs and have a full day to bat out if they are to save the Test. Meanwhile, India need eight more wickets and will be looking for early breakthroughs on the final morning.