Gurnoor Brar Added, Rishabh Pant Returns In India Test Squad For New Zealand Series

India have drafted Gurnoor Brar into the Test squad for the New Zealand series, with conditions expected to assist fast bowlers
Rishabh Pant has rejoined the squad in Wellington after recovering from a back injury suffered during the Irani Cup tie
Kuldeep Yadav has been sent home to play domestic cricket as India lean further towards pace for the two-Test series
India have brought Gurnoor Brar into the Test squad for the New Zealand series, sent Kuldeep Yadav home for domestic cricket and welcomed Rishabh Pant back after his recovery from a back injury. The squad shake-up comes as India look to tilt the balance towards pace before the two-Test series opens in Wellington on November 19.
The decision to add the lanky seamer was driven by conditions expected to aid fast bowling during the Test series. Pant has already linked up with the squad in Wellington.
Shubman Gill will lead the revised 16-member Test squad, with K.L. Rahul as vice-captain. Pant and Dhruv Jurel are the wicketkeeping options, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Brar make up the pace attack.
Brar Gets Test Call-Up
Brar gets his chance.
The 26-year-old has stood out in the ongoing ODI series and is expected to add another seam option for India. The Hindu reported that the call was influenced by the friendly conditions anticipated for the Test leg of the tour.
He has already been in New Zealand for more than three weeks. Brar first travelled as part of Test captain Gill's personal bowling entourage before later joining the ODI squad.
That extended stay now counts in his favour. After acclimatising to local conditions, Brar will move across to the Test set-up and will sit out the fifth and final ODI. India have decided not to name a replacement in the one-day side.
Pant Returns To Squad
The wicketkeeper-batter joined the Test squad in Wellington after clearing his comeback from the back injury he suffered during the Irani Cup tie in the first week of October. His return gives India an experienced option behind the stumps ahead of the first Test.
Pant secured clearance after taking part in a two-day match simulation in Bengaluru on November 10 and 11. That fitness check was the final step before he rejoined the national squad.
India now have two wicketkeeping choices for the series. Pant and Jurel will compete for that role as the team finalises its combination for Wellington.
Kuldeep Sent Home
Kuldeep heads back.
The left-arm wrist-spinner has been released to play domestic cricket after spending much of the tour on the sidelines. With India unlikely to use him heavily in the two Tests, the management and selection committee chose game-time over keeping him on the bench in New Zealand.
The domestic window opened at the right time. The limited-overs leg of the domestic season got underway on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, giving Kuldeep an immediate chance to return to competitive action.
That decision also underlines India's reading of the conditions. By sending Kuldeep home and adding Brar, the team has leaned further towards pace for a series in which seam movement is expected to matter more.