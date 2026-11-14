'A Tough One To Take': Shreyas Iyer Speaks Out As Matt Henry's Six-Wicket Blitz Leaves India In Ruins In 4th ODI

Shreyas Iyer blamed the change in pitch conditions for India's 244-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth ODI
Matt Henry claimed 6/27 as India suffered a dramatic collapse, getting bowled out for 89 in 26.4 overs
India will next face New Zealand in the fifth ODI on Sunday, 15 November
India captain Shreyas Iyer believes the dramatic change in playing conditions between the two innings played a major role in his side's crushing 244-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth ODI on Friday.
Iyer described the surface as one that had transformed from a batting-friendly wicket into a seam-friendly track, making India's chase considerably difficult.
Despite the heavy loss, the stand-in skipper remains optimistic about India's chances of sealing the series. He stressed the importance of learning from the defeat while drawing confidence from the team's victories in the first two matches ahead of Sunday's series finale.
New Zealand, after being asked to bat first by Iyer, put up 333 on the board. However, India's response unravelled spectacularly as the hosts lost all 10 wickets for just 89 runs in 26.4 overs.
Matt Henry was the chief architect of the collapse, claiming six wickets for 27 runs and dismantling India's top order.
Reflecting on the contrasting nature of the pitch, Iyer said during the post-match presentation, "A tough one, I guess, to take that. There was a huge difference between the wickets between innings.
"But also credit where it's due, the way Henry bowled in the right areas right from ball one. I think that was sensational. We tried almost everything in the first innings, the way they were playing on the rise. And we thought that the wicket was better to bat on considering they got 330 after that. Obviously a couple of dropped catches, but that definitely happens in a game.
"But yeah, when we got into the dressing room, we thought that we would be cruising through the chase as well. But the way the ball was seaming in and out, you couldn't basically decide from inside that this is how I'm going to play. Or even if you saw the wickets, no one threw the wicket away. It was good deliveries."
Shreyas Iyer looks to put defeat behind him
The result has handed New Zealand an opportunity to draw level in the five-match series, having fallen behind after losing the opening two ODIs. Iyer, meanwhile, urged his teammates not to let the magnitude of the defeat overshadow their earlier performances.
The Indian captain acknowledged that the team would need to assess its shortcomings with both bat and ball but insisted that a positive mindset would be crucial going into the decider.
"It's important to forget about this one, obviously, analyze what went wrong in terms of bowling and batting. But at the back of the mind it's important that we have also won two games. So a lot of inspiration from that one and see to it that we come with a fresh set of mind," Iyer said.
Mitchell Santner credits New Zealand bowlers after India's collapse
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was pleased with how his team responded after putting up what he felt was a slightly below-par total. The visitors had initially targeted a score closer to 360, but Santner believed India's bowlers managed to restrict them through regular breakthroughs.
However, Henry and the rest of the bowling attack more than compensated for the runs left on the field, ensuring the visitors secured a commanding victory.
"Pretty happy. Didn't get to bowl again, so pretty happy. Young did his thing and we got a good score despite leaving a few out there. I think we were thinking 360, the intent was great. Maybe if we got 20 more each partnership, we could've gotten there but they chipped away with wickets," he said.
Santner also explained the thinking behind bringing Henry back into the playing XI following his recovery from a concussion. The New Zealand skipper backed the experienced pacer to exploit the conditions and said the team would assess the surface before deciding its bowling plans for the final ODI.
"Henry wanted to play today. With the new ball with a wicket that offers a bit, he's the best. Will chill tomorrow. Pacers will, I'll have to come and bowl. Then see what Sunday offers from a pitch and conditions point of view and take it from there."
Matt Henry reflects on sensational return after concussion
Making his comeback to the New Zealand squad after recovering from a concussion, Henry delivered one of the most devastating opening spells in ODI cricket. The right-arm pacer removed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the first over, leaving India struggling at 0/3.
Henry admitted that he was delighted to be back playing international cricket after an interrupted year.
"Great to be back. Obviously it's been a funny odd year. So, good to be back here with some one-day cricket,"
His return had been delayed following a training-ground collision involving teammate Devon Conway. Reflecting on the incident, Henry acknowledged his part in what happened and said it had pushed his comeback further back.
"I think I take a bit of responsibility on that one too. So, not ideal, but it just pushed things back a little bit. But thankfully we're doing alright now."
Explaining how he planned his opening spell, Henry pointed to the strong winds and the importance of keeping his approach uncomplicated. Rather than relying heavily on swing, he focused on bowling in areas that brought the stumps into play and made life difficult for the Indian batters.
"Yeah, it's quite funny, isn't it? The wind was so strong and it was keeping things pretty simple, and it's funny when you're actually trying to have a simple game plan. A bit of luck as well. One shot a little bit low there too, so maybe the wind pushed me a bit sideways," Henry said.
"With the way the wind was going, I wasn't too worried about the swing. So from ball one it was just about trying to have the strengths and bring the stumps in play, really. We knew that there was a small window there with the new ball that you could put the batters under pressure.
"So just trying to be as simple as possible, obviously, and when it moves sharply like that in the first over, when people are facing first ball, it's pretty tough."
Despite his remarkable six-wicket haul, Henry was reluctant to read too much into the performance, warning that India remained a formidable opponent capable of bouncing back strongly.
India will next face New Zealand in the fifth ODI on Sunday, 15 November, with the hosts aiming to level the series 2-2.