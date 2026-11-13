'Ye Kya Hai?': Fans React Hilariously Over Harmanpreet Kaur’s Wax Statue In Jaipur Museum

Harmanpreet Kaur unveiled her wax statue at a museum in Jaipur on Friday
She described the moment as proud and said it was the first time she had seen the statue
Meanwhile, fans reacted hilariously to Harmanpreet Kaur’s viral wax statue
Indian women's cricket team's former captain Harmanpreet Kaur unveiled her wax statue at a museum on Friday, November 13 in Jaipur, and described it as a proud moment for her.
The statue, crafted by the Historical Museum at Nahargarh, will be put on display. Kaur said she was seeing her wax statue for the first time and thanked the people who crafted it. India won the Women's ODI World Cup under Kaur's captaincy in November 2025.
Following the historic victory, the Jaipur Wax Museum had announced plans to install her wax statue.
However, social media users couldn't keep calm after noticing the stark difference between the wax statue and the Indian captain.
One user jokingly pleaded with Harmanpreet to 'sue them' for creating an entirely different person, while another shared a meme featuring an angry-looking Harmanpreet with the caption, "Harmanpreet Kaur after seeing her wax statue."
Another user, Saurabh Malhotra, quipped: "Harman should have used the bat to knock it down. What's that?!" Another suggested that the statue might have been crafted by "her great friend Smriti Mandhana."
Meanwhile, one keen-eyed fan pointed out a glaring wardrobe error, noting that the statue is wearing the India men's cricket team 2023 World Cup kit rather than the women's equivalent.
The user posted: "Yeh kya hai bhai??? Dark skin Harry di ki kaha hai?? Upar se Men's ODI World Cup 2023 wali jersey??? 2025 wala bhi nhi mila tha kya inlogo ko????"
However, away from the internet uproar, Harmanpreet Kaur happily attended the event, expressing her pride at having her own wax figure. She also spent quality time interacting with young fans and signing autographs.