In Photos: The Rhythms And Rituals Of Meghalaya’s Wangala Festival

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 13 November 2026 5:02 pm

A thousand drums, feathered headgear and the beat of a harvest celebration: Meghalaya’s Garo Heritage Village is alive with Wangala as the festival marks 50 years of the 1000 Drums Wangala Festival. From November 11 to 14, dancers and musicians have gathered at Chibagre in West Garo Hills to honour the sun god Misi Saljong and celebrate the Garo people’s post-harvest traditions. The Golden Jubilee edition is also aiming for a place in the Guinness World Records.