In Photos: The Rhythms And Rituals Of Meghalaya’s Wangala Festival

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A thousand drums, feathered headgear and the beat of a harvest celebration: Meghalaya’s Garo Heritage Village is alive with Wangala as the festival marks 50 years of the 1000 Drums Wangala Festival. From November 11 to 14, dancers and musicians have gathered at Chibagre in West Garo Hills to honour the sun god Misi Saljong and celebrate the Garo people’s post-harvest traditions. The Golden Jubilee edition is also aiming for a place in the Guinness World Records.

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50th 1000 Drums Wangala Festival
Artists from the Garo tribe, dressed in traditional attire, perform the traditional Wangala dance during the 50th Golden Jubilee edition of the 1000 Drums Wangala Festival, at Chibragre, in West Garo Hills district, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tries his hand on a traditional 'Garo' drum during the 50th Golden Jubilee edition of the 1000 Drums Wangala Festival, at Chibragre, in West Garo Hills district, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tries his hand on a traditional 'Garo' drum during the inauguration of the 50th Golden Jubilee edition of the 1000 Drums Wangala Festival, at Chibagre, in West Garo Hills district, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Garo tribe, dressed in traditional attire, perform the traditional Wangala dance
Artists from the Garo tribe, dressed in traditional attire, perform the traditional Wangala dance, during the inauguration of the 50th Golden Jubilee edition of the 1000 Drums Wangala Festival, at Chibagre, in West Garo Hills district, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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50th Golden Jubilee edition of the 1000 Drums Wangala Festival
Artists from the Garo tribe, dressed in traditional attire, perform the traditional Wangala dance, during the inauguration of the 50th Golden Jubilee edition of the 1000 Drums Wangala Festival, at Chibagre, in West Garo Hills district, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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traditional Wangala dance
Artists from the Garo tribe, dressed in traditional attire, perform the traditional Wangala dance, during the inauguration of the 50th Golden Jubilee edition of the 1000 Drums Wangala Festival, at Chibagre, in West Garo Hills district, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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1000 Drums Wangala Festival, at Chibagre, in West Garo Hills
Artists from the Garo tribe, dressed in traditional attire, perform the traditional Wangala dance, during the inauguration of the 50th Golden Jubilee edition of the 1000 Drums Wangala Festival, at Chibagre, in West Garo Hills district, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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