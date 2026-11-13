Column | Houthi Attack On Aramco Exposes New Vulnerabilities In Drone Warfare

Strategy For Drone Attack Mitigation

For India, there are quite a few security-related lessons to be learnt from such attacks. India needs a national-level conversation to understand drone attacks and its several facets. It is time for Indian security agencies to conduct a vulnerability assessment of Indian entities which could be prone to drone attacks from India’s conventional and unconventional adversaries. Considering how drone warfare has unfolded globally and the unbearable pressure it brings on the energy and economic security of any country, it is time the Union Government formulates an updated, comprehensive national-level strategy for drone attack mitigation. This strategy must take clear cut cognisance of recent developments that have taken place across the globe and the impending challenges they present. As multiple players are involved at national, state and local levels, there is a need for clear-cut work allocation and division of responsibilities among the plethora of security agencies involved in collecting intelligence, actual mitigation of attack and conducting its investigation. There is a need to create all-round capabilities within different security agencies at the central and state government levels on drone warfare.