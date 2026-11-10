Saudi Arabia's Oil Lifeline In The Crosshairs As Fresh Missile Threats Hit Kingdom

Why The Pipeline Matters

The East-West pipeline runs for approximately 1,200 km across the Arabian Peninsula, connecting oil-producing areas in eastern Saudi Arabia with export infrastructure on the western coast. Saudi Aramco said in its first-quarter 2026 results that the pipeline had reached its maximum crude transportation capacity of seven million barrels per day, including around two million barrels allocated to refineries. It provides an alternative route for crude and petroleum product exports without requiring shipments to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.