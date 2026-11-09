The situation in Taiz city has become particularly concerning as fighting and road closures restrict the movement of food, medicine and other essential supplies. The World Food Programme (WFP) said on October 14 that 800,000 people across Yemen had been cut off from life-saving assistance, including more than 600,000 people in Taiz who depend on humanitarian aid. It warned that wheat flour stocks were nearly exhausted and that remaining market supplies could run out if access restrictions continued.