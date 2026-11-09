Marco Rubio defends Trump's US-Iran war, arguing military action was necessary to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.
Iran's Abbas Araghchi gives Washington a two-day proposal demanding an end to the war on all fronts.
Tehran offers to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping within two days if the US accepts its conditions.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has defended President Donald Trump’s decision to go to war against Iran, describing the military campaign as necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons despite its unpopularity among American voters.
Speaking to reporters in Florida on Sunday, Rubio said Trump had recognised what he described as a genuine threat posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions. His remarks come amid questions over the political consequences of the war following the Republican Party’s defeat in last week’s US midterm elections and ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
Rubio said Trump had “identified a very real threat” in Iran and had taken steps to prevent the country from pursuing a nuclear weapon.
The US president had addressed “difficult challenges for the security of our country – doing it isn’t necessarily popular, but necessary”, Rubio added.
On the prospects of a diplomatic breakthrough, Rubio said, “I wouldn’t say we’re at the verge of a breakthrough”. While Trump preferred a negotiated settlement, he said Iran’s demands were “not just unacceptable, but in some cases, outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic”.
According to Al Jazeera, Rubio’s remarks followed Trump's comments on Vice President JD Vance’s recent criticism of the US-led war against Iran. Vance had linked the conflict to the Republican Party’s crushing defeat in the midterm elections.
Trump said that “a lot of people didn’t like” Vance’s comments, although he largely agreed with the vice president. However, he maintained that he did not regret ordering military action against Iran.
Trump said the decision “will go down as one of the best things we ever did”, adding that if Tehran were to acquire a nuclear weapon, “they would blow up the world”.
Speaking to CNN in a phone interview on Sunday, Trump said that if Washington saw progress in negotiations with Tehran and the two sides signed a “strong agreement”, it was “highly unlikely it’s going to be necessary” for the US to resume strikes.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that it was time for the White House to make a decision on the conflict.
“American voters have made their choice,” Araghchi wrote on X, referring to the outcome of the US midterm elections.
He said Tehran’s “2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results”.
Warning Washington against continuing military action, Araghchi added, “Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell.”
According to Al Jazeera, Iran has offered to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping within two days if the United States agrees to its conditions.
The Associated Press reported that Iran is reviewing proposals presented by Qatar as part of efforts to resolve the dispute with the US.
Trump is scheduled to meet Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at the White House on Monday, according to the US president’s official schedule.
Rubio has also dismissed as “unfounded” speculation that he was preparing to leave his position as US secretary of state to pursue higher office in 2028.