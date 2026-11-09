Thomas Markle Arrested In Florida On Federal Charge Linked To Child Sexual Abuse Material

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was arrested in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material after investigators allegedly recovered 78 items from storage units in California

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Summary of this article

  • Thomas Markle was arrested in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

  • FBI agents reportedly seized 78 items from two storage units in California, including slides, film negatives and books, as part of the investigation.

  • The arrest follows a separate investigation in the Philippines, while Meghan Markle has previously expressed distress over the allegations against her father.

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was arrested in Florida on Friday, November 6, on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said. The 82-year-old was taken into custody by federal agents following an investigation into allegations that he kept sexually explicit images involving underage girls in two storage units in the Los Angeles area.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material. Markle faces one count of possession of child pornography and could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

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FBI Seizes 78 Items From Two Storage Units

According to the federal complaint, FBI agents searched two storage units rented by Markle in the Los Angeles area since 2008. The searches were conducted under judicially authorised warrants after investigators received information in October about suspected child sexual abuse material among his possessions in the Philippines.

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The affidavit accompanying the complaint describes several images allegedly recovered from the units. Two reportedly showed an adult man, identified by a witness as Markle, with a nude prepubescent girl. Another depicted a nude girl in a room that investigators said appeared to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines. The FBI also seized photographs, slides, film negatives and books that are still being examined. The DOJ said the allegations were serious and confirmed that the investigation was ongoing.

Markle made an initial appearance before a federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Friday. He entered no plea at the hearing and was released pending further proceedings under home detention and electronic monitoring, according to Reuters. His arraignment is expected to take place in California, although a date had not been announced in the reports available after his arrest.

Separate Investigation In Philippines; Meghan Expresses Distress

The US federal case follows a separate investigation by authorities in the Philippines into suspected child sexual abuse material allegedly found among Markle's possessions. The inquiry began after his son, Thomas Markle Jr, reportedly handed over devices and other material to investigators. Philippine authorities have been examining the material, while the FBI has said it would assist the investigation where appropriate. The US complaint states that information supplied by an individual who discovered suspected material in the Philippines helped investigators identify the storage units in California.

Markle has previously denied the allegations, describing them as false. In an earlier interview with the Daily Mail, he said he was shocked and hurt by the accusations made against him. Meghan had said in October that she was “deeply distressed” by reports concerning her father and that her thoughts were with any children who may have been harmed. A spokesperson for the Duchess declined to comment to CNN following the arrest.

The criminal complaint contains allegations, not findings of guilt. Markle is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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