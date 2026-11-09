Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

Pakistan host Sri Lanka in the first Test at Rawalpindi from November 9 to 13
Babar Azam will lead Pakistan, while Kusal Mendis captains Sri Lanka
Indian viewers can follow the live streaming on the Veto app
Pakistan will begin their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on Monday, November 9, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Babar Azam will lead the hosts as they look to carry their recent white-ball success into the longest format.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be led by Kusal Mendis, who is set to begin his tenure as the Test captain. The visitors will be keen to finish their Pakistan tour on a high after winning their three-day practice match against PCB Patron's XI.
The series is also part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, making it important for both sides. Here is everything you need to know about the live streaming, television broadcast, match timings and squads for the PAK vs SL 1st Test.
The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played from Monday, November 9, to Friday, November 13, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 9:30 AM IST.
Pakistan will enter the contest under Babar Azam's leadership, while Kusal Mendis will captain Sri Lanka. The hosts have included several uncapped players as they begin a rebuilding phase in Test cricket. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will look to improve their position in the World Test Championship standings.
Where to Watch PAK vs SL 1st Test Live Streaming in India?
Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on the Veto app. There will be no television broadcast of the match in India, according to the available broadcast information.
In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide the television broadcast, while Tapmad, Tamasha and the PCB Live app will offer live-streaming options.
In Sri Lanka, the match will be telecast on PEO TV, with live streaming available on Dialog. Willow TV will provide coverage in North America, while Tapmad will stream the series in Bangladesh. The PCB Live app will also cater to viewers in several other international regions.
PAK vs SL 1st Test: Squads
Pakistan: Azan Awais, Sameer Minhas, Babar Azam(c), Tayyab Arif, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Ghazi Ghori(w), Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Taha, Ali Shabbir, Mohammad Suleman, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Saqib Khan
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Keshara Nuwantha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Anjala Bandara, Asitha Fernando.